25 women 50+ who prove long hair is for any age – Vogue

Demi Moore (Photo: @demimoore)

Get inspired by this selection of women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @demimoore)

For a long time, mature women believed the speech that their hair should not go past their shoulders, but that old-fashioned idea is in the past. Long strands are ageless and, in recent times, many 50+ personalities have been betting on long locks, proving that the length is beautiful at any time of life – including gray locks, as shown by actress Helen Mirren. To bet on long hair, just the desire to adhere to the look and that’s it!

From Demi Moore’s ultra-long hair to Julia Roberts’ mermaid-style waves, get inspired by this selection of 50+ celebrities with long, free-flowing hair.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez (Photo: Playback)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Playback)

Ivete Sangalo

Ivete Sangalo (Photo: @ivetesangalo)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @ivetesangalo)

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell at the 2018 Oscars (Photo: Getty Images)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Madonna

Madonna (Photo: @madonna)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @madonna)

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren (Photo: @bea2gala)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @bea2gala)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker in August 2021 (Photo: Playback / JAMES DEVANEY)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Playback/ JAMES DEVANEY)

Daniela Mercury

Daniela Mercury (Photo: @danielamercury)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @danielamercury)

Celine Dion

Celine Dion (Photo: @celinedion)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @celinedion)

Beverly Johnson

Beverly Johnson, ex-girlfriend of Chris Noth (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Demi Moore

Demi Moore (Photo: @demimoore)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @demimoore)

Lynda Carter

Lynda Carter (Photo: @reallylyndacarter)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @reallylyndacarter)

Sonia Braga

MADRID, SPAIN - JULY 22: Sonia Braga attends Platino Awards 2017 at La Caja Magica on July 22, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Europa Press/Europa Press via Getty Images) (Photo: Europa Press via Getty Images)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Elle Macpherson

Elle Macpherson (Photo: @ellemacpherson)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @ellemacpherson)

Julia Roberts

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Julia Roberts attends the screening of "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: WireImage)

Leticia Sabatella

Leticia Sabatella (Photo: @leticia_sabatella)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @leticia_sabatella)

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson (Photo: @janetjackson)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @janetjackson)

Lucy Liu

Lucy Liu (Photo: Getty Images)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey (Photo: @mariahcarey)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @mariahcarey)

Sandra Bullock

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 31: Sandra Bullock attends the UK screening of "The Lost City" at Cineworld Leicester Square on March 31, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) (Photo: WireImage)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: WireImage)

Bruna Lombardi

Bruna Lombardi remains beautiful (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek (Photo: @salmahayek)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @salmahayek)

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox (Photo: @lavernecox)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @lavernecox)

Claudia Schiffer

Claudia Schiffer (Photo: @claudiaschiffer)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @claudiaschiffer)

Rosa Saito

Rosa Saito (Photo: @rosa.saito)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @rosa.saito)

Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour (Photo: @janeseymour)

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @janeseymour)

