25 women 50+ who prove long hair is for any age – Vogue

Get inspired by this selection of women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @demimoore)

For a long time, mature women believed the speech that their hair should not go past their shoulders, but that old-fashioned idea is in the past. Long strands are ageless and, in recent times, many 50+ personalities have been betting on long locks, proving that the length is beautiful at any time of life – including gray locks, as shown by actress Helen Mirren. To bet on long hair, just the desire to adhere to the look and that’s it!

From Demi Moore’s ultra-long hair to Julia Roberts’ mermaid-style waves, get inspired by this selection of 50+ celebrities with long, free-flowing hair.

Jennifer Lopez

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Playback)

Ivete Sangalo

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @ivetesangalo)

Naomi Campbell

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Madonna

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @madonna)

Helen Mirren

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @bea2gala)

Sarah Jessica Parker

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Playback/ JAMES DEVANEY)

Daniela Mercury

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @danielamercury)

Celine Dion

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @celinedion)

Beverly Johnson

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Demi Moore

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @demimoore)

Lynda Carter

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @reallylyndacarter)

Sonia Braga

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Elle Macpherson

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @ellemacpherson)

Julia Roberts

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: WireImage)

Leticia Sabatella

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @leticia_sabatella)

Janet Jackson

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @janetjackson)

Lucy Liu

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Getty Images)

Mariah Carey

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @mariahcarey)

Sandra Bullock

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: WireImage)

Bruna Lombardi

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: Instagram/Playback)

Salma Hayek

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @salmahayek)

Laverne Cox

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @lavernecox)

Claudia Schiffer

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @claudiaschiffer)

Rosa Saito

Women 50+ with long hair (Photo: @rosa.saito)

Jane Seymour