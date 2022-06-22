3 out of 4 Brazilians access the internet every day or almost daily

Cetic.br (Regional Center for Studies on the Development of the Information Society) released this Tuesday (21) the ICT Households 2021 survey. The study states that three out of four Brazilians use the Internet every day or almost daily.

The survey, which surveyed 21,011 people aged 10 and over, estimates that 138.8 million Brazilians frequently access the web, while another 9.6 million have a longer use time.



On the other hand, 35.5 million people who are part of the research target audience do not use the internet. Among the classes, those with the most respondents who said they did not use the World Wide Web are D and E.

Regarding internet activities, 93% of survey participants said they use the web to send messages, another 82% for video calls, 81% for accessing social networks, 73% for watching videos and listening to music, 54% for reading newspapers, magazines or news, 50% to follow live broadcasts and 50% to search for health information.

The biggest increase in relation to the previous survey by Cetic.br was the use of the internet for financial transactions. In this situation, 46% of respondents say they use the web to move bank accounts or make payments, an increase of 13%.



