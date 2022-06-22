3-year-old girl is locked in a tank so her parents can work

(credit: Playback/Twitter)

A three-year-old girl was rescued by police after being locked in a tank by her mother and stepfather so they could go to work. The case took place in the municipality of Valle de Chalco Solidaridad, Mexico.

Police were called after neighbors heard the girl crying and screaming asking to be removed from there.

The couple were apprehended by the police, but were released after posting bail, according to TV Azteca, a Mexican portal.

The police continue to investigate the case and the child was placed in the care of the municipal DIF system.


