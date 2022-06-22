5-year-old boy dies after mother leaves him in car

(Photo: Getty Images)

A five-year-old boy died on Monday after being left trapped in a car for hours as his mother prepared for her other daughter’s birthday party.

According to Ed Gonzalez, sheriff of Harris County, in the city of Houston, in the US state of Texas, where the case took place, the woman was in a hurry when she arrived home with her 8-year-old daughter and the boy, who was left behind. in the car when they entered the house.

Only between two and three hours after the abandonment, the woman realized that the child had been stuck in the vehicle’s car seat, according to Gonzalez’s report to CNN KTRK.

“This time, the child was unable to leave, and again involved with the activities they were preparing for, it took a while for them to realize that the child was not in the house,” the agent said.

Rescuers declared the child dead at the scene. It was unclear whether the mother will face criminal charges over the incident.

Temperatures in Houston hit a record just on Monday, the day of the incident, when Houston Hobby Airport recorded 38.3 degrees Celsius, according to CNN Weather.

Investigators believe the boy was unfamiliar with the vehicle because it was a rental car.

“The door didn’t have any kind of child safety lock or anything like that,” Gonzales said.

On average, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heat stroke after being left in cars, according to the US National Safety Council.

Children’s body temperature rises more rapidly than adults, and they may begin to experience heat stroke when the temperature reaches 40°C.

However, a body temperature of 38.3°C can already be fatal, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). Most pediatric deaths in overheated cars occur because the child is forgotten by a caregiver, according to data compiled by Jan Null, a professor in the Department of Meteorology and Climate Science at San Jose State University, according to CNN.

NHTSA recommends that caregivers never leave children alone in a car, even if the car is running with the air conditioning on or the windows open. The agency also advises people to make a habit of checking the front and rear seats of a car before leaving it and placing a personal item like a purse or briefcase in the back seat to make sure someone checks it before leaving.