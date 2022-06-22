À la Stranger Things, Fluminense announces renewal with André until 2025: “Best steering wheel in Brazil” | fluminense

Fluminense signed this Tuesday the contract renewal of midfielder André for another season. Elected the revelation of the 2021 Brazilian Championship and one of the highlights of the team in the current season, Moleque de Xerém has now agreed the new bond until December 2025, and the commitment already appears in the BID (Daily Newsletter) of the CBF. The club made the official announcement in the late afternoon in the style of Stranger Things, an American television series that is successful in Brazil.

In the announcement video, André’s silhouette appears in several goal celebrations alongside the players, including in old photos where he appears until Alan, striker that Fluminense is repatriating after seven seasons in China. And the letters that pass on the screen then form the phrase “the best steering wheel in Brazil”. In the end, the player appears saying that he signed the renewal and calling on fans to be members of the club. (see top of article).

The intention of renewing with the midfielder was revealed by the president of Fluminense, Mário Bittencourt, during the press conference he gave to talk about the three years of management. The contract period was published earlier by journalist Victor Lessa, from “Rádio Globo”.

Born in Algodão, district of Ibirataia, 326 km from Salvador, the Fluminense midfielder took his first steps in football in Bahia’s youth categories, when he was nine years old.

André spent two years in Bahia’s base categories, where he played in another role: he was a center forward. In 2013, he received an invitation from Fluminense and was afraid to go even further away from his family, but he accepted the challenge. In Xerém, he was unable to establish himself in the early years and changed positions until he found himself in the midfield between 2015 and 2016, being captain of the “Geração de Ouro” that also revealed João Pedro, Marcos Paulo, Luiz Henrique, among others.

“Deca”, as he is called by those closest to him, only encountered difficulties in the beginning in the professional, when he played little and almost ended up on loan. He had proposals from Botafogo and CRB, but Hudson’s serious injury changed his plans and gave the midfielder a new opportunity.

Promoted to absolute starter in 2021, when he was elected the revelation of the Brasileirão, the player has been one of the team’s favorites since then and has played in 80 matches with the Fluminense shirt as a professional. In the current season, he played 32 games, scored one goal and provided two assists.

