Activists manage to rescue 386 dogs that would be eaten at China’s Yulin festival

Chinese police intercepted a truck carrying 386 dogs that were to be slaughtered at the annual festival in the southern Chinese city of Yulin. The consumption of dog meat is one of the traditions of the event, which is scheduled to start this Tuesday (21/6), the summer solstice.

Images released by the British newspaper The Guardian show dogs crammed into wire cages in precarious conditions. Upon discovering that the truck was transporting the animals last weekend, activists feared that some might have infectious diseases. They then reported the vehicle to the police, citing the country’s laws on epidemic prevention.

“It was horrible to see so many dogs in such a terrible state, it was like a truck from hell for these poor animals. Their dog meat and their slaughter shames our country, so we will continue to fight until we see an end to this suffering”, comments Lin Xiong, one of the activists who saw the truck being stopped by the police, quoted by the newspaper.

Read more:

According to The Guardian, animal rights activists have scrutinized China’s laws and regulations to persuade authorities to stop the Yulin festival from taking place.

“There are regulations that articulate how to handle animals, for example legally required quarantine inspection certificates. But clearly those carrying the dogs did not comply with these regulations. we have to remind them [desses regulamentos]as well as the authorities”, says activist Xiao He, from the city of Shaanxi, quoted by the British newspaper.

The dogs rescued from the truck were of different breeds, sizes and health conditions. They were probably domestic, stolen, or stray animals that were captured. They were sent to a quarantine.

Chinese activists tell The Guardian that the pets were turned over to Beijing-based animal protection NGO Capital Animal Welfare Association after traders signed an agreement to renounce ownership of the dogs.

(Source: Trendsbr)