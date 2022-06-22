Actress nearly lost her Oscar nomination because of Twilight; understand

The actress Anna Kendrick was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film. Unstoppable Lovehowever this could not have happened because of the franchise of films of the saga Twilight.

Turns out she filmed Unstoppable Love at the same time it was recording New Moonthe second film in the saga of vampires that shine in the sun, and the producers of Twilight could have easily prevented her from participating in both films at the same time.

In the franchise, starring Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, she plays the character Jessica Stanley.

“I was recording Unstoppable Love at the time they were doing The Twilight Saga: New Moon. It would have been a dumb move, but legally, they could have stopped me from participating in Unstoppable Love.”, he explained. “So, I thank these guys for not doing it,” the actress said.

Twilight Actor Felt Ridiculous As He Prepared For Scene By Impersonating Cat

Kellan Lutz played the character Emmett Cullen in the famous saga and recalled a moment he considered humiliating and embarrassing backstage.

“This was one of my least favorite experiences. I think we ended up connecting a little bit because we all felt like idiots. Maybe some of the others didn’t, I don’t know, but I felt. It was a rehearsal and [a instrutora] said something like: ‘I need you to move like cats and meow and squeak’ and I was like, ‘Is she serious? Is she kidding?’. Later I found out that a lot of people use animals as a reference for character movements and it works well. But for me, it was a very uncomfortable situation.”

He even joked that Ashley Greene, who played Alice Cullen, was probably the best cat in the entire group:

“You were probably the best at it, but it was really funny. But it really helps with the movement if you can perform with those traits. What would your battle stance look like? We do that in football and sports and in the military.”

the five films of Twilight Saga are available to watch on HBO Max and on Netflix.

