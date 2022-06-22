Afghan Earthquake: Taliban Asks for UN Help, US to Help Affected Families | World

The country’s government, led since August last year by the Taliban, announced earlier that don’t have enough resources to continue carrying out searches and support for the wounded and people who have lost their homes.
Spokesperson for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs Jean Laerke said the Taliban had contacted the organization asking for help.
Village partially in ruins due to the earthquake that hit eastern Afghanistan on June 22, 2022. — Photo: Bakhtar via AFP
According to Laerk, other UN agencies are also “monitoring the situation”, but the difficulty of access to the earthquake area, in the east of the country, on the border with Pakistan, makes it difficult to send aid.
The White House said that the President of the United States, Joe Biden, ordered the government’s humanitarian aid agencies to send an operation to Afghanistan to support those affected by the tremors.
Earlier, the government of Afghanistan spoke of the risk of humanitarian disaster and asked for help from anywhere.
“We urge aid agencies to provide immediate assistance to earthquake victims to avoid a humanitarian disaster,” said deputy government spokesman Bilal Karimi.
Helicopter arrives at an earthquake-stricken village in Afghanistan
The disaster comes at a time when Afghanistan has been facing a severe economic crisis since the Taliban took power in August last year as US-led international forces prepared to withdraw after two decades of military occupation.
“There is already a very strong economic crisis in Afghanistan, with high inflation, which means that many Afghan families are unable to put food on the table. Of course, such a catastrophe does not help to improve the situation,” said the spokeswoman. of the Red Cross in the country, Lucien Christien.
