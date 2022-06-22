After 5 years of foot pain, man discovers terminal kidney cancer

posted on 06/21/2022 20:43



Richard Bernstein, 62, was shocked to be told by doctors that he only had 4 days to live. The news came after the American from the state of New Jersey, investigated a recurring pain in the big toe – which had persisted for 5 years. Bernstein began to consult with podiatrists and some specialist doctors, but without success in ending his discomfort.

In addition to the pain at the site, the discomfort began to spread through the body, starting to bother her ankle. Bernstein consulted with a sports medicine physician who believed the man had stenosis, a narrowing of spinal spaces.

After the pain affected his mobility and his right leg swelled up, he saw a GP and discovered two things: his foot pain was kidney cancer and he would have — without surgery — 4 days to live.

As a last resort, urologist Michael Grasso, director of Phelps Hospital, opted for a complex surgery with the help of two more doctors that would take 12 hours to remove the tumor in his kidney, which affected his liver and blocked two of the most important ones. important coronary arteries.

The tumor removal was a success and after three days sedated and a week in the hospital, Richard left the hospital and is already walking without help. Your next objective is to regain the 30 kg lost during the operation.

*Intern under the supervision of Ronayre Nunes