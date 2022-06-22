After breaking up with agent, Luva de Pedreiro has only R thousand, says columnist

photo: Reproduo Twitter Even with a huge success, Iran Ferreira has a low amount in his bank accounts

Glova de Pedreiro, an internet phenomenon, recently broke up with his manager, Allan Jesus, and the new managers of his career said that the young man has only R$7,500.00 in his bank accounts. The information was released by columnist Lo Dias.







Known worldwide for making videos playing football, Iran Ferreira has a low value in his bank accounts. The amount does not match the success made by the 20-year-old.

Iran Ferreira one of the great names of the internet. With humorous videos showing his skill with the ball on his feet, the Bahian has more than 14 million followers on Instagram and 17 million on TikTok, where he has more than 256 million likes on his content.

The success on social networks earned Luva de Pedreiro some sponsorships. The most striking was with Amazon Prime, where the streaming service uses the image of the young man to promote its sporting events. According to columnist Lo Dias, the contract with the company earned him R$1 million.

Even with these collections, the new responsible for Iran Ferreira’s career stated that the influencer only has R$7,500.00, when joining the two bank accounts. The managers pointed out that Luva de Pedreiro has access only to this low amount.

This breach in the financial part of Iran Ferreira was reflected after the termination of the internet phenomenon with his agent Allan Jesus. Until then, the entrepreneur was responsible for managing the young man’s contracts and money.