After Luva de Pedreiro announces removal from the networks, the influencer’s entrepreneur manifests himself – Jogada

The digital influencer Iran Barbosabetter known as Mason’s Glove, decided to move away from social networks and did not reveal the reason for the disappearance. In this Tuesday (21)his businessman, Allan Jesus, broke the silence for the first time after the announcement. He promised to reveal a bomb in relation to the influencer in this Wednesday (22).

The businessman, however, did not go into details about what this news would be. Through social networks, he only said that it is a very good surprise for Luva fans. “Wednesday now we have a top novelty, a bomb. Mason’s Glove. We can’t talk yet, but it will be announced on Wednesday. Something very good guys. Thank God, the work doesn’t stop. At full steam. Let’s go,” he wrote to followers.

The influencer’s followers had already expressed dissatisfaction with the businessman’s management in Iran’s career. In April, the young man’s YouTube channel received the silver plate as a reward for the 100,000 subscribers, however, the name engraved on the object was that of Allan Jesus’ company.

In social networks, Luva de Pedreiro adds 14.4 million of followers on Instagram,16.9 million on Tik Tok and more than a million on Youtube.