After ‘no’ to Palmeiras, Yuri Alberto can play for 3 rivals in Libertadores: “Estafe confirmed”

After negotiations do not progress with Verdão, the striker can return to Brazil after news imposed by FIFA

A few months ago, pressured by the fans to sign a striker, the palm trees entered the market and made some proposals for interesting names that were active in Brazilian football. The main focus, at the time, was undoubtedly Pedro, from Flamengo, who ended up not becoming a reinforcement, since the values ​​​​did not please the Cariocas.

Besides him, another one that aroused a lot of interest was Yuri Alberto, who was at Internacional. Considered a name with a young age and a lot of quality, it would be an interesting option to take the title and score goals for Verdão. The Rio Grande do Sul board, however, put its foot on the values ​​and ended up messing up the negotiations between the clubs.

A short time later, Colorado accepted the offer of 25 million euros, about R$149.62 million at the price of that moment, to release the striker immediately to CSKA, from Russia. It was 5 million euros more than the proposal initially agreed, which provided for the player’s release only in June, in the next transfer window.

However, due to the problems in the country, FIFA allowed players to look for new teams until mid-2023, making Yuri desirable on Brazilian soil again. Thus, according to information from the “Revista Colorada” portal, Yuri’s staff confirmed the search and conversations with Corinthians, but made it clear that Inter, Atlético-MG and Flamengo are also interested.

The 3 Brazilians mentioned compete directly with Palmeiras in the 3 main competitions of this season: Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores. It is important to note that the arch-rival is the one that is most advanced in the negotiations, as he seeks as soon as possible a replacement for Jô, who terminated his contract after controversies outside the field.