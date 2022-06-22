Amazon Music Unlimited is free for 4 months on sale – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

If you like to listen to music and you no longer want to be interrupted by ads or have the application’s functions limited, here’s an opportunity to enjoy a paid streaming service at no cost: the Amazon Music Unlimited is free for new users for 4 months.

This individual plan is normally sold for R$19.90 a month, however, as part of the online retail giant’s warm-up for Prime Day, this limited offer will remain available until the next day. July 13, 2022.

If you want to convince more people in your household to switch to a new music app, you can also try the family plan for 3 months free of charge, freeing up Amazon Music access for up to 6 devices at the same time without having to pay R $25.90 per month.

It is worth mentioning that, in both promotions, after the free period, the original price of the services will be charged automatically. If you do not wish to continue as a paid subscriber, you can unsubscribe at any time prior to renewal.

Knowing all this, be sure to take advantage of this special offer for the last moment: start your Amazon Music Unlimited free trial.

Advantages of Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon Music Unlimited offers you the experience of a catalog with more than 90 million songs and podcasts from the most varied genres and languages.

The features of immediate music exchange and local download in the app for offline playback are also present, in addition to the service’s integration with the Alexa virtual assistant, allowing searches and playback control by voice commands.

The delivery quality of the content also stands out, with all tracks being played in HD by default, but there are also 7 million songs in ultra-high quality audio for those who want to hear the smallest nuances of a studio recording at no cost. extras.

