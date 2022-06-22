Amber Heard is “burnt out and exhausted, trying her best” after trial, says website

+



Amber Heard (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

After losing the trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is said to be “doing well” but feeling “drained and exhausted, trying her best to have a positive outlook on the future”. The information was revealed by a source close to the actress to People Magazine.

According to the source, Amber “is happy to spend every day with her daughter, Oonagh Paige. Her sister, Whitney Henriquez, is also her biggest supporter. They spend a lot of time together.”

Amber Heard and her daughter, Oonagh (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Earlier this month, Depp, 59, won the three libel counts in his case against Heard for his 2018 article in which he said he was a survivor of domestic abuse. The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages, but Heard will only have to pay $10.35 million due to a Virginia law that limits punitive damages (the judge reduced the amount).

Furthermore, Heard received $2 million in damages for his counterclaims against Depp. The actress’ lawyer said Heard will “absolutely” appeal the verdict against her.

“Amber is still disappointed in the jury’s verdict. She’s still weighing her legal options, but right now, she needs some breathing room just to enjoy the summer,” the source added.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Photo: Getty Images)

first interview

Recently, in his first interview with the program today, Amber stated that she still loves the actor and that she felt silenced by the legal battle, which ended about three weeks ago.

“I love him. I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. No bad feelings or ill will towards him. I know it can be hard to understand or it can be really easy to understand, if you’ve ever loved someone, it should be easy,” said Amber.

She is expected to pay about 15 million dollars to Johnny and will receive 2 million dollars from her ex-husband. The actress also revealed that she was afraid of being sued again.

“I’m afraid that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step I take will present another opportunity for that kind of silencing,” Amber explained in the interview.