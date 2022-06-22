Amber Heard receives marriage proposal from Saudi woman who says she is ‘better’ than Johnny Depp

An unusual video began to circulate on the networks and has reverberated among netizens after a Saudi man shared an unusual proposal for the ex-wife of Johnny Deppthe actress Amber Heardwho recently lost a six-week court battle.

For those who are curious, the man, whose identity has not been revealed, sent an audio message in direct from Heard’s official Instagram account proposing marriage. Here’s what he says to the artist:

“Amber since all doors are closing on you, you have no one but me to take care of you. I realized that some people hate and bully you, so I decided to marry you. May God bless us both. You are a blessing, but people don’t appreciate that. I’m better than that old man”.

It is not known if the audio was actually heard by Heard, however, the record continues to go viral. See after the highlight the recording that resonated. (If you can’t see it, go to link).

Also read this news:

With News 18.

On Amber’s Defeat in Courts

After six weeks facing Depp and with both accusing each other of defamation, especially the actor from “Pirates of the Caribbean” stating that an article published by the ex-wife in the Washington Postin 2018, would have jeopardized his career, the state court jury Virginiaus United Statesdecided that the actress of “Aquaman 2″ would have to pay the sum of $15 million dollars, equivalent to BRL 73,365,000.00 (exchange rate on June 8, 2022, at 1:48 pm, Brasília time) for Johnny. Amber stated that she has no way of paying the amount she was sentenced to.