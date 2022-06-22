AMD launches website that suggests GPU according to game you want to play

Tool compares Radeon RX 6000 GPUs with GeForce RTX 3000

AMD launched this Wednesday (22) the GPU Comparison Tool (GPU Comparison Tool) on its website. As the name already reveals, the new functionality allows the user to select a game and see the performance of AMD GPUs against rival models. In addition to the game, it is also possible to determine other settings such as the screen resolution.

Discover AMD’s GPU Comparison Tool

For a while, Comparison of AMD Radeon RX 6000 and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 3000 GPUs are available. In the future, AMD should expand the tool’s repertoire and implement data from other models of Radeon RX and GeForce GPUs, as well as Intel Arc. THE game selection list currently has only 11 titles available and should also be improved in the future.

With GPU Comparison Tool you can see AMD and Nvidia GPU benchmark for games:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

deathloop

far cry 6

Forza Horizon 5

Ghostwire Tokyo

hitman 3

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Witcher 3

Fortnite

Valorant

Resident Evil Village

But can I trust this data?

Suspicious users should probably ask themselves whether it is possible to trust the benchmarking data provided by AMD itself, compared to cards from the main rival. Analyzing the configuration options available within the tool, it is possible to say that at first, the data provided by AMD is reliable.

To take the test, just analyze the suggestion of GPUs provided by the tool when selecting the game Ghostwire Tokyo, with a resolution of 3840×2160. From the graph below, you can see how the three best GPU options indicated in terms of FPS are from the competitor: GeForce RTX 3090 Ti 24GB, GeForce RTX 3080 Ti 12GB and GeForce RTX 3090 24GB. The AMD Radeon RX 6090 XT 16GB appears only in the fourth position.

Now, if we switch games and select, for example, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on Ultra, we see that the position of the graphic is reversed and the tool starts to recommend AMD GPUs in the first positions, while Nvidia appears only in the fourth position. Radeon RX 6950 XT 16GB, Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB and Radeon RX 6800 XT 16GB are the three cards indicated by the tool.

An interesting little detail that we can see in the graphs: the AMD does not inform the manufacturer of rival cards. In the case of GeForce, we don’t see the word ‘Nvidia Geforce RTX’ in front of the name. Something that even makes sense, after all if in some games the performance of rivals is highly superior, highlighting Nvidia as a manufacturer would be free advertising.

In addition to the performance data, AMD also provides, at the bottom of the graph, the rest of the system configuration used to perform the benchmarking. Although the tool does not have a wide range of GPUs for comparison and the list of games contains 11 titles – even though the games available comprise a good variety of genres, the GPU Comparison Tool is an interesting option for the user.

However, AMD itself points out on the page – in super fine print that goes unnoticed, the following: “The information contained herein is for informational purposes only and is subject to change without notice. While every precaution has been taken in preparing the GPU Comparison Tool, it may contain technical inaccuracies, omissions, and typographical errors, and the AMD is under no obligation to update or correct this information..”

So, although the first impression is positive, it is important to always exercise a good dose of caution.

Source: Neowin, AMD