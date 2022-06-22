Amid the new high in fuels and double-digit inflation, Bolsonaro again lies: ‘Our economy is reacting very well’

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again lied this Monday 20 about the real economic situation experienced by Brazil under his management.

As he defended in an event promoted by the Ministry of Education, the country would be reacting ‘very well’ in the economy, being one of the best in the world. The claims are not supported by reality.

“[Ações do governo] are happening and make our economy react very well. It is one of the best in the world”, highlighted Bolsonaro without much depth.

The statement repeats the lie told on other occasions. Despite what the former captain says, Brazil currently has an inflation of 11.73% in 12 months and is far from being one of the least serious in the world.

The result, according to a survey by Trading Economics, a platform that gathers and analyzes official data from almost 200 countries, Bolsonaro’s Brazil has the fourth worst position in the G-20 when it comes to inflation. Only Turkey, Argentina and Russia are in worse situations than Brazil. The current result also shows the country as the sixth worst performer on the American continent, behind nations like Venezuela, Suriname, Argentina, Haiti and Cuba.

The country is also experiencing one of the worst moments in the prices of basic items for its routine, such as fuel, which affect the entire national production chain. The recent rise in prices led José Mauro Coelho to resign as president of Petrobras. This will be the fourth exchange in office promoted by the current government. The chaos at the state-owned company was ignored by Bolsonaro during his participation in this Monday’s event.

Paulo Guedes

Earlier this Monday, Paulo Guedes, economy minister, made a similar analysis at an event to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the National Bank for Economic Development (BNDES). As highlighted, the country would be ‘unsynchronized’ with others around the globe. For him, while others will ‘go down’, Brazil has ‘vitamin’ to go up.

“From the point of view of the world economy, we will see much worse days ahead. Countries will review growth downwards,” she defended. “[Mas] Don’t believe that if you sink there we’re lost, it’s not true. We have vitamins to grow. Brazil has its own growth dynamics”, added Guedes.

The statement, although similar to the one made by Bolsonaro, is in line with recent attempts by the former captain to unlink the share of blame for fuel prices from his government. Bolsonaro has argued that ‘it’s bad’ for everyone and, therefore, he could not be blamed for the poor performance on the item. Guedes, as can be seen, defends the opposite, stating that we would not be in sync with the rest of the globe.

denialism

In addition to lying about the Brazilian economy, Bolsonaro also lied about the pandemic again. According to him, he defended those present at this Monday’s event, during the pandemic, there were no records of need for ICU for children infected by the disease. The statement is not true. Just to cite an example, in January of this year, Brazil saw the need for children’s beds in ICUs jump by up to 85% in some states due to the advance of Covid in the country.