Amos Gitai takes Palestine and Israel to the bar and prepares a film with Walter Salles

Award-winning Israeli filmmaker Amos Gitai thought he knew his hometown of Haifa. “No, you don’t,” actress Lamis Ammar, with whom he worked, told him. To convince the filmmaker, Ammar took Gitai – who has directed the likes of Jeanne Moreau and Natalie Portman – for a night out.

The two ended their adventure at the Fattoush bar, and Gitai fell in love with the place. On the edge of the Mediterranean Sea, in an industrial area, close to the city’s port, with the passage of trains “marking time like a metronome”, he says, in an interview with this reporter. It was there that he decided to shoot his next film, marked by that environment. Gitai, 71, is known for the feature “Kadosh”, from 1999, and “Kedma”, from 20 years ago, among other productions.

The result of that night was the film “Laila in Haifa”, which this week opens the first edition of the Israeli Film Festival. On Thursday, Gitai addresses the audience in a YouTube broadcast. On Friday, the film premieres on the exhibition’s virtual platform, held by Instituto Brasil-Israel and Sesc São Paulo. The event, which features five other films, is free.

“Laila in Haifa” takes place in a single night at the Fattoush bar. The plot centers on the stories of five women. The name of the film seems to be a curious play on words, as Laila is the name of a character and also means “night” in Arabic and Hebrew, the two main languages ​​of Israel.

The message of the film is clear, perhaps too much. Haifa is known as an exceptionally multicultural city, where the Israeli melting pot manages to blend the social ingredients -almost- without spilling the beans. “Haifa is a less dramatic city than Jerusalem or Tel Aviv,” says Gitai. “It’s like São Paulo, it has these elements of blending, of everyday life.”

Gitai says that he wanted to shine the spotlight on this city, and especially on this bar, as he saw a “rich human reality” there. A fragile reality that does not represent the whole country, yes, but perhaps an antidote to its conflicts. “It’s the only solution against racism and hatred,” he says.

Stories of coexistence in Israel — a country that occupies the West Bank and curtails Palestinian freedoms — sometimes tend to be propaganda, as they defuse tensions. This is not the case with the Gitai film.

The first scene is illustrative of this. The characters walk through an exhibit inside the bar, viewing photographs of what the film frames as Palestinian resistance to Israel. One character claims, almost looking at the camera, that all art needs to have a political bias.

“Ignoring politics is even a political gesture,” says Gitai. “But we shouldn’t use politics in an instrumental way, feeding the viewer with a spoon. I don’t like, for example, when Michael Moore manipulates the public. from “Columbine Shooting”, 2002. “It’s best to expose the situation in a narrative form and invite the viewer to work with you.”

Gitai works with subtle contradictions in “Laila in Haifa”. Some of his characters, such as the Israeli photographer Gil, move between Hebrew, Arabic and English, sometimes in the same sentence. Some of the festivals that showed the film wanted to mark in the subtitles, with different colors, which language was being spoken at each moment. Gitai did not accept. “It would go against the idea of ​​the film,” he says.

The Haifa bar is, after all, that place where an Israeli can be a Palestinian, who can be an Israeli. Again, the antidote that Gitai talks about – a demonstration that another reality is possible, not that of conflicts, attacks, invasions of villages or destruction of homes.

Gitai is known, among other things, for long takes, bordering on the long shot. Some scenes are almost uncomfortable, for so long the camera lands on a certain gesture. The filmmaker is also famous for working with themed trilogies. This was the case of the films “Promised Land”, 2004, “Free Zone”, 2005, and “Approach”, 2007. “Laila in Haifa” is, in a way, the second part of the trio inaugurated by “Um Trem in Jerusalem”, 2018.

“A Train in Jerusalem” takes place on a tram crossing the city, in the same way that “Laila in Haifa” takes place in a single setting, the bar. Gitai says that his next project should take place in a popular housing in the city of Beersheva, in the Negev desert.

“It’s a confined space trilogy,” says Gitai. “That’s a way of saying, ‘Listen, in modernity, some of the most powerful encounters happen by chance.’ Humanity no longer lives in the same village, meeting the same people. Society has fractured.”

The filmmaker also says that he is talking to Brazilian Walter Salles to perhaps produce a film about the letters of his mother, Efratia Margalit, born in Palestine in 1909. Margalit’s correspondence was published in Brazil in 2019, in the book “Em Times Like These”. “Walter invited me to lunch and told me he’s in love with my mother.”

