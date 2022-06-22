Apple Watch users can now watch YouTube on their watch screen

Apple Watch delivers on its promise of keeping its users’ health in check and promoting more connection to other devices and the Internet. Now, with the new free WatchTube app, the prospect of being able to use Apple’s smart watch for a variety of tasks has become even more true. You can watch YouTube videos directly on the smartwatch’s small screen.
There are a few reasons behind the fact that services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and even YouTube itself have chosen not to release apps for devices like the Apple Watch. The screens are tiny, the speakers are tin, and watching videos on your wrist is an easy way to kill your battery in a matter of hours.
But Hugo Mason, the creator of WatchTube, disagrees with the idea that smartwatches shouldn’t be used to consume video content.
As the name implies, the app gives full access to YouTube through the Apple Watch, with sound played through the small speaker built into the smartwatch or a pair of Bluetooth headphones that are connected.
According to Mason, the app starts with a list of trending videos on YouTube – like a standard feed. But over time, as users interact with the videos, the algorithm takes care of customizing the suggestions. The information is stored locally on the watch itself for privacy reasons.
GIF: YouTube – Netflix, Image: Apple, Via: Gizmodo
It is not possible to link the app to a personal YouTube account as it is a completely separate window. However, the user can search and subscribe to the channels they want to follow.
The app also provides access to small subtitles in case the Apple Watch speaker isn’t keeping up, and videos can be shared back to a smartphone via QR codes.
What did you think of this news? Going to try YouTube on your Apple Watch? Share your experience in the comments!