Apple Watch users can now watch YouTube on their watch screen

Apple Watch delivers on its promise of keeping its users’ health in check and promoting more connection to other devices and the Internet. Now, with the new free WatchTube app, the prospect of being able to use Apple’s smart watch for a variety of tasks has become even more true. You can watch YouTube videos directly on the smartwatch’s small screen.

There are a few reasons behind the fact that services like Netflix, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and even YouTube itself have chosen not to release apps for devices like the Apple Watch. The screens are tiny, the speakers are tin, and watching videos on your wrist is an easy way to kill your battery in a matter of hours.

But Hugo Mason, the creator of WatchTube, disagrees with the idea that smartwatches shouldn’t be used to consume video content.