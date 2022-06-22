Approved in the Fire Department Contest claim greater number of summoned | ac24horas.com

In the Amazon, Acre concentrated the largest volume of requests for recognition of refugee status appreciated by the National Committee for Refugees (Conare), in 2021, 33,911 (47.8%), followed by Roraima, 10,403 (14.7%) and by Amazonas, 6,660 (9.4%).

The data were released this Monday (20) by the Ministry of Justice. According to the Government of Acre, more than 39 nationalities have come to the state in recent years.

The intensification of migratory flows in Acre has been intense since 2015. The state has welcomed more than 44,000 immigrants since then.

When analyzing the States of registration of requests for recognition of refugee status appreciated by Conare, in 2021, the relevance of the North region to the current dynamics of refuge in Brazil is reiterated. In the year, 72.2% of the requests considered by Conare were registered in the FUs that make up this region.

These applicants for recognition of refugee status came mainly from Haiti (40,415) and Venezuela (9,777), in addition to Cuba (355) and Senegal (307). On the other hand, the Northeast region concentrated the lowest percentage of requests appreciated by Conare, only 0.4%. As for the other Brazilian regions, the Southeast registered 11.5% of the total requests considered by Conare, while the Center-West (11.3%) and the South (3.9%) complete the regional analysis table.

Added together, Haitian people (40,297) and Venezuelan people (9,720), who requested recognition of refugee status in these three FUs (50,017), represented 70.5% of the total requests for recognition of refugee status analyzed by Conare, in 2021 .

Among the other FUs, the highlights were the Federal District (10.7%) and São Paulo, with 10.5% of requests for recognition of refugee status appreciated by Conare in 2021.

In the case of São Paulo, people requesting recognition of refugee status are mainly from China (2,132), Haiti (1,136), Angola (908) and Nigeria (522), reiterating the trend observed in previous years, as verified by Silva, Cavalcanti, Oliveira and Macedo (2020; 2021), by patterns of distribution, scale, and, apparently, substantially different routes between different points of the Brazilian territory. In turn, in the Federal District, we highlight the people requesting recognition of refugee status who are from Haiti (5,198) and Venezuela (1,033), which represented 81.9% of the total number of people requesting in that FU in 2021 .