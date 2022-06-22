Argentina! Flights plus stay in Bariloche or El Calafate from R$3,667 per person

For those who love the natural landscapes of Bariloche or Patagonia Argentina, in El Calafate, the Llao Llao Resort, Golf & Spa it’s the Lagos del Calafate are on travel packages with flights plus accommodation from R$ 7,334 per couple, that is, R$ 3,667 per person, in double accommodation with breakfast included and a minimum of four nights in the destination. To complete, the installment is in up to 8 interest-free installments and through the website it is also possible to book just the stay, without air tickets, without additional fees at the closing of the purchase.

The offers are part of Soy Loco Por ti America, a Zarpo promotion that started today and brings together hotels in Argentina and Chile or not Colombian Caribbean with up to 40% OFF, plus extra discounts for booking flights. Below, check out more details about accommodation in Argentina.

Llao Llao Resort,Golf & Spa (Bariloche, Argentina)

Packages from R$9,368 per couple, that is, R$4,684 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

Located on a hill inside the Nahuel Huapi National Park, amidst the nature of Patagonia Argentina, the elegant Llao Llao Resort, Golf & Spa is 1600 km from Buenos Aires. Maintaining its tradition since 1938, the hotel is framed by native landscapes, marked by hills, lakes and green areas. With complete leisure, it is worth taking advantage of the heated pools, 18-hole golf course, tennis court, soccer field, games room, SPA (additional cost), sauna, jacuzzi and gym. There, breakfast is included in the rate and gastronomy is provided by four bars and five restaurants.

The published prices are per person for the Standard room, with capacity for two adults and a baby up to 2 years old, plus flights. To add the flights for the child, it is necessary to click on “Change flights” after accessing the links in the table. The value of the package will be recalculated according to the new flights, with no change in the value of the accommodation. To choose another accommodation or occupancy option, book via the hotel page on Zarpo.

Lagos Del Calafate (El Calafate, Argentina)

Packages from R$7,334 per couple, that is, R$3,667 per person. The package includes flights and accommodation with breakfast.

O Lagos del Calafate is just 100 m from Av. del Libertador, heart of the commercial area of ​​El Calafate. Top-notch services and breathtaking views of Cerro Calafate and Lago Argentino make this stay an unforgettable journey. The Salón Desayunador is responsible for the breakfast included in the rate, while the other meals, at an additional cost, are served at the Patagonia Restaurant. There is also the Lobby Bar Nieves Eternas, with a menu of regional flavors.

For well-being, Equilibrium & Health has an indoor heated pool, sauna, Scottish shower, relaxation room and, at an additional cost, several treatments. There is also a games room, gym and room service available.

The published prices are per person for the Superior apartment, with capacity for two adults, plus flights. To choose another occupancy option, book via the hotel page on Zarpo.

The values ​​of the packages at Zarpo may vary along with the air tickets. We have listed the prices found on the website at the time of writing this text, but there may be a variation to more or less, so we recommend checking other dates!