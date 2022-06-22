Ariel Cabral comments on the impact of Thiago Neves’ audio on Cruzeiro in 2019

photo: Vinnicius Silva/Cruzeiro Thiago Neves and Ariel Cabral were Cruzeiro’s companions for three years Former Cruzeiro player, Ariel Cabral commented on the impact of Thiago Neves’ leaked audio on the group of athletes in 2019. At the time, Thiago charged football manager Zez Perrela’s wages late and spoke of the obligation of celestial victory over CSA.

Participating in the framework Where are you?of supersports, Ariel Cabral recalled how the controversy reached the athletes. According to him, the group was very upset, but the matter yielded little between them.

“At that time, we were at the club, during the lecture, everyone. The people involved talked about the issue. We asked the teammates, what happened? Did you say that here? ‘No, it wasn’t me’, someone else too He said it wasn’t, so this madness remained”, revealed Cabral.

The Argentine midfielder also criticized the leaders of Raposa who, according to him, were unable to keep the group closed.

“But we didn’t have time to analyze these things at that moment. We had to play other games, other things. I think the group was very upset by the situation. , together. And when that doesn’t happen, it gets very difficult”, he said.

The leaked audio took on great proportions and even became a meme. The ‘Fala, Zez’ is still said as a form of provocation to the celestial fans.

At 34 years old, Cabral has been without a club since leaving Cruzeiro in December last year. The Argentine gave an exclusive interview to Superesportes (see here), talked about the current moment of his career, achievements by the celestial club and other controversies.

J Thiago Neves has not played since 2021, when he played for Sport. Together, the midfielders won two Copas do Brasil for Cruzeiro, in 2017 and 2018, but they were also in the team that dropped to the Second Division.