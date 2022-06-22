Atlas Quantum CEO Found in Mansion Near Barcelona

One of the most nebulous cases ever created with Bitcoin in Brazil, Atlas Quantum, saw its CEO possibly found in recent days in a mansion near Barcelona, ​​Spain. Since his disappearance, former clients did not know his whereabouts and were looking for new information.

in contact with the livecoinsinvestors narrated that Rodrigo Marques was found after being caught with a public company in the European country.

Call “MineTitan“, is pointed out as yet another scheme by Rodrigo Marques dos Santos, which ended up being discovered by Brazilians.

The company’s headquarters were in Callela, a small town in the Maresme region, 70 kilometers from Barcelona, ​​in the northeast of Spain, in the autonomous region of Catalonia. Upon publicly seeing the address on websites, customers went to the location to confirm the information.

Rodrigo Marques escapes to Spain with passages through several countries

With the problems in Brazil including with the CVM, Rodrigo Marques was never found again, being considered a fugitive by former investors who never saw their bitcoins again.

Investors who closely monitor his steps indicate that he lived for a while in Mexico, then passed through France and lastly was in Spain.

During his time in Spain, it is possible that Marques was on the point of creating a coup, which according to reports from former investors sent to the report, was being helped by a former advisor to a famous Brazilian federal deputy from São Paulo.

In an attempt to contact Rodrigo, armed security tried to expel the investors.

With the arrival of investors at Rodrigo Marques’ house, two of his security guards were armed and approached the Brazilian investors in a white vehicle. Seeking to intimidate Atlas customers, the duo even shot up and took the cell phone of one of the victims of the financial pyramid.

Being pressured and with witnesses who saw them take the investors’ cell phones, the police were called on the spot and the two security guards were arrested. After the confusion, Atlas Quantum customers filed a bulletin against the two security guards.

In groups affected by Atlas Quantum, investors narrate that the house of the company’s leader is the largest in the upscale region, with a McLaren luxury vehicle valued at 1 million Euros parked in the garage.

His house has four floors, is fully automated, and according to former clients Rodrigo Marques lives a life of luxury while his former investors suffer from losses in Brazil.

On the occasion of the visit of former investors to Rodrigo Marques’ house, he even talked to those present after the confusion that involved even the police, but did not return values.

Rodrigo Marques and Atlas Quantum representatives could not be reached to comment on the episode and the space remains open for demonstrations.