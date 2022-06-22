Atlético-MG makes proposal for Pedrinho and awaits definition from Shakhtar

Midfielder Pedrinho, 24, is Atlético-MG’s new target for the second half. The player revealed by Corinthians is at Shakhtar Donetsk, from Ukraine, already has the salary bases agreed with the Minas Gerais club and depends only on the release of the Europeans to return to Brazilian football.

At the moment, the impasse is in the amount that Galo would have to pay to buy Pedrinho, after the loan period, since Shakhtar’s desire is to get back the 18 million euros (about R$97 million) that it took from Benfica, in the middle of last year, for the acquisition of the Brazilian midfielder. Atlético, on the other hand, wants a lower amount, if they exercise the purchase option after the loan for one year, so until June 2023.

As Pedrinho has already settled the salaries with Atlético, according to the Goal website and confirmed by UOL Esporte, the alvinegra board is quite confident in concluding the hiring of another reinforcement for the second semester. So far, the Minas Gerais club has already agreed with defender Jemerson and striker Pavón, in addition to having an agreement with striker Alan Kardec.

Pedrinho has not played for Shakhtar since December and does not have a date to return to play there, as the war between Ukraine and Russia continues and seems far from over. So much so that this Tuesday FIFA released a determination that facilitates the departure of foreign players who work in both countries, since athletes can suspend their contracts until June next year.

Revealed by Corinthians, Pedrinho played for Timão between 2017 and 2020, during which he won a Brazilian Championship and three times the Paulista Championship. In mid-2020, the midfielder was traded with Benfica, for 20 million euros (R$105 million at the time), but his stay in Portugal lasted only one year. In June of last year, Pedrinho left Benfica for Shakhtar, in a negotiation of 18 million euros (R$ 110 million in the quotation at the time).

Born in Maceió, Pedrinho keeps his physical shape at the CSA Training Center. Without playing since the end of last year, the Brazilian gave a recent interview to TV Gazeta, revealing that his desire is to settle soon with another club. “I have a very clear head. Wherever I go, I just want to play my football, show my talent, whether in Europe or Brazil. All players dream of being in Europe, but I would have no problem staying in Brazil”.