Atlético-MG vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

In a new chapter of the rivalry, Atlético-MG and Flamengo will play, this Wednesday, the second consecutive game of the week. This time, they open the dispute in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The ball rolls at Mineirão at 21:30 (Brasília time) for the national classic, worth R$ 3.9 million for those who pass.

In the weekend’s duel, Atlético won, also at Gigante da Pampulha, 2-0, for the Brasileirão. Now, in the knockout tournament, whoever comes out victorious takes the advantage for the return game, at Maracanã, on July 13th.

Atlético interrupted the negative streak of four straight games without a win with the victory over Flamengo on Sunday. The pressure, especially on coach Antonio Mohamed, was relieved with a safe and consistent performance by the team. Now, Galo returns to Mineirão more confident to face the Carioca team, but still needing to score a positive streak.

The apathetic performance of Flamengo last Sunday against Galo caused changes in the team. In the final training session before the match for the Copa do Brasil, Dorival Júnior removed Ayrton Lucas and Vitinho, who were replaced by Filipe Luís and Willian Arão.

Streaming: TV Globo, with narration by Luís Roberto and comments by Roger Flores and Fábio Júnior; and Sportv/ Premiere, with narration by Luiz Carlos Júnior and comments by Henrique Fernandes and Pedrinho.

Atlético-MG – Coach: Antônio Mohamed

Atlético-MG has an important absence to face Flamengo at Mineirão. In the last match, midfielder Jair suffered a fracture in his left hand and has already undergone surgery. He will be replaced by Otávio, in what should be the only change from Sunday’s lineup. The good news is the return of Savinho, who completed a period of isolation due to Covid-19 and is released. The tendency is for him to stay on the bench and Vargas to be kept as a starter.

Likely lineup: Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan, Otávio and Nacho Fernández; Eduardo Vargas, Hulk and Keno.

Who is out: Zaracho and Jair (medical department) and Dodô (transition)

2 of 4 Probable Atlético-MG against Flamengo — Photo: ge Atletico-MG likely against Flamengo — Photo: ge

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Júnior

After Flamengo left Atlético-MG very comfortable to build in the offensive midfield last Sunday, Dorival Júnior decided to strengthen the midfield and change the characteristic of the left side. He exchanged the forward Ayrton Lucas for Filipe Luís, who defends himself better. Willian Arão came in to give more support to the middle to qualify the exit and share the markup with João Gomes, who was overloaded in the last game.

Possible lineup: Diego Alves, Matheuzinho, Rodrigo Caio, Pablo and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, João Gomes, Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Arrascaeta and Gabriel.

Who is out: Bruno Henrique (multi-ligament injury) and David Luiz (recovering from swelling in his right thigh).

3 of 4 Check out the probable Flamengo that plays against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge Check out the probable Flamengo that plays against Atlético-MG — Photo: ge

Referee: Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA/SP)

Luiz Flavio de Oliveira (FIFA/SP) Assistant 1: Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP)

Marcelo Carvalho Van Gasse (FIFA/SP) Assistant 2: Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP)

Miguel Cataneo Ribeiro da Costa (SP) Fourth referee: Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG)

Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva (MG) VAR: Pablo Ramon Goncalves Pinheiro (RN)