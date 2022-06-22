Bahia vs Athletico: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

Bahia and Athletico face each other this Wednesday, in a first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. The match will start at 19:30 (Brasília time) and will be played at Arena Fonte Nova. O ge follows everything in Real Time, with videos of the main moves of the confrontation (see here ) .

Champion of the Northeast in 2021, Bahia guaranteed a direct spot in the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. To eliminate Azuriz and reach the round of 16, however, he suffered a lot and needed penalties to overcome his opponent. In Serie B, the situation is more comfortable. The team from Bahia occupies the third position with 25 points, five more than the fifth place, Sport.

Athletico comes from nine unbeaten games, between Série A and Libertadores, with six wins and three draws. In the Copa do Brasil, Hurricane debuted directly in the third phase for being champion of the South American and eliminated Tocantinópolis with victories by 5 to 2 (away) and 4 to 0 (home).

Bahia – Coach: Guto Ferreira

From the starting team that lost to Chapecoense, in the last round of Serie B, coach Guto Ferreira will not be able to count on striker Rildo, who played in the Copa do Brasil for another team. With that, Raí Nascimento and Vitor Jacaré fight for a place in the offensive sector. In the middle, Rezende returns to the team.

Likely lineup: Danilo Fernandes; Douglas Borel, Ignacio, Luiz Otávio and Djalma Silva; Rezende, Patrick de Lucca [Lucas Mugni] and Daniel; Raí (Vitor Jacaré), Davó and Rodallega.

Who is out: Marco Antônio (medical department); Rildo, Didi and Emerson Santos (played in the competition for other clubs).

Athletico – Coach: Felipão

The athletic coach has the turns of midfielder Hugo Moura and left-back Abner, who were suspended at the weekend by the Brasileirão. Pablo Siles and Pedrinho leave the team. Still in the middle, there is doubt between Christian and Matheus Fernandes. On the other hand, striker Marcelo Cirino felt his thigh again and is missing. The expectation is that Pedro Rocha, who has been out of Serie A for not completing the seventh game, starts the match.

likely lineup: Benedict; Khellven, Pedro Henrique, Nico Hernández and Abner; Hugo Moura, Christian (Matheus Fernandes) and David Terans; Cuello, Pedro Rocha and Pablo.

who is out: Orejuela and Vitor Roque (already played in the competition); Thiago Heleno, Kawan, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos, Canobbio, Vitinho and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

