Balneário Camboriú may test its own cryptocurrency in the coming months

Balneário Camboriú, in Santa Catarina, may be the first city in Latin America to have its own digital currency via a token system, the BC Token, which should come into circulation by September.

The crypto asset, which will not have the participation of the state government or the city hall, proposes to be an alternative way for online and in-person payments in the city. According to Hit full HUBdeveloper of the project, the transaction will be instantaneous, at low cost and can be done using only the mobile application.

“BC Token was designed to be part of the financial day-to-day of anyone in the city, from tourists to traders and investors”, says Anderson Almeida, CEO of Hit full HUB “He It will appreciate as it gains volume in the market, in the same way as digital currencies like bitcoin, for example.”

The idealization of the token was made by Wayne Soluções Digitais.

what is a token of utility?

You “utility tokens”or tokens utility, are decentralized assets that allow access to certain products or applications.

In this case, BC Token and BC Wallet will be tools to facilitate regional market operations, intermediating transactions to pay, receive and send money from the cryptocurrency from Santa Catarina

Within 60 days, before the BC starts operating token, there will be a pre-sale for anyone who wants to purchase the virtual currency in advance. The value will be lower than the official launch in September, but has not yet been defined.

Real estate deals in the metaverse

According to the executive, the BC Token platform will have a connection with the metaverse. The user (person or company) can use the platform to provide virtual visits to properties in the city for purchase, sale or lease.

There will also be discounts at tourist attractions in the city. Conversion to real can be carried out at any time.

“BC Token will be an asset, as well as a platform for NFTs for the Metaverse, with user-generated images with accessible technological tools,” adds Anderson.

The project is in the implementation adjustment phase. If successful, the “tokenized” city will serve as a test for the other municipalities in the country.

“Balneário Camboriú is our laboratory. We are going to innovate in this city that is avant-garde by nature, but IHit Full HUB’s plans are to activate virtual currencies in other cities in Brazil this year”, concludes the CEO.