Bartees Strange announce 2022 North American tour

Bartees Strange has announced a North American tour in support of their new album farm to table. It starts in Pittsburgh in early November, ending the following month in Nashville. The Pom Pom squad, They Hate Change and Spring Silver will join him on the road. See the full schedule below.

The Washington, D.C. singer-songwriter released farm to tabletheir second full-length, on June 17th. since 2020 Live forever, Bartees covered Judee Sill and TV on the Radio. He also remixed Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” and co-produced Oceanator’s second album. nothing is ok.

Read Pitchfork's feature "He's Bartees Strange, Baby"

Bartees Strange 2022 tour dates

Strange Bart:

07-01 Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France – Île du Gaou

07-03 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter

07-04 Cologne, Germany – Helios37

07-05 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow

07-07 Berlin, Germany – Badehaus

07-09 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival

07-11 Munich, Germany – Milla

07-12 Freiburg, Switzerland – Les Georges Festival

07-13 Rees, Germany – Haldern Pop Bar

07-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Upstairs @ Paradiso

07-16 Leeds, England – Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club

07-17 Manchester, England – Evening and daytime café

19/07 Cardiff, Wales – Clwb lfor Bach

07-20 Brighton, England – Standards

07-21 London, England – Powerhaus

07-22 Suffolk, England – Latitude Festival

08-07 Calgary, Alberta – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *

08-08 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *

08-09 Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater *

08-10 Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater *

08-13 North Adams, MA – MoCA Mass *

08-26 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage!

08-27 Ottawa, Ontario – National Center for the Arts !

08-29 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus !

09-01 Halifax, Nova Scotia – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium!

10-01 Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival!

11-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird $%

11-04 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop $%

11-05 Columbus, OH – The Basement $%

11-07 Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club $%^

11-08 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall $%^

11-09 Detroit, MI – Loving Touch $%^

11-14 Boston, MA – The Sinclair $^

11-28 Houston, TX – White Oak $%^

11-29 Austin, TX – Parish $%^

11-30 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co $%^

12-05 San Diego, CA – Music Box $%^

12-06 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater $%^

12-07 San Francisco, CA – Independent $%^

12-09 Seattle, WA – Neumos $%^

12-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fox Cabaret $%^

12-11 Portland, OR – Doug Fir $%^

12-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Hall $%^

12-14 Denver, CO – Bluebird $%^

12-16 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall $%^

12-18 Atlanta, GA – West Terminal $%^

12-19 Nashville, TN – East Basement $%^

* with the National

! with Metric, Spoon and Interpol

$ with Spring Silver

% with They Hate Change

^ with the Pom Pom Squad