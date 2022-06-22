Bartees Strange announce 2022 North American tour

Bartees Strange has announced a North American tour in support of their new album farm to table. It starts in Pittsburgh in early November, ending the following month in Nashville. The Pom Pom squad, They Hate Change and Spring Silver will join him on the road. See the full schedule below.
The Washington, D.C. singer-songwriter released farm to tabletheir second full-length, on June 17th. since 2020 Live forever, Bartees covered Judee Sill and TV on the Radio. He also remixed Phoebe Bridgers’ “Kyoto” and co-produced Oceanator’s second album. nothing is ok.
Read Pitchfork's feature "He's Bartees Strange, Baby" on Pitch.
Strange Bart:
07-01 Six-Fours-Les-Plages, France – Île du Gaou
07-03 Werchter, Belgium – Rock Werchter
07-04 Cologne, Germany – Helios37
07-05 Hamburg, Germany – Molotow
07-07 Berlin, Germany – Badehaus
07-09 Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool Festival
07-11 Munich, Germany – Milla
07-12 Freiburg, Switzerland – Les Georges Festival
07-13 Rees, Germany – Haldern Pop Bar
07-14 Amsterdam, Netherlands – Upstairs @ Paradiso
07-16 Leeds, England – Community Room @ Brudenell Social Club
07-17 Manchester, England – Evening and daytime café
19/07 Cardiff, Wales – Clwb lfor Bach
07-20 Brighton, England – Standards
07-21 London, England – Powerhaus
07-22 Suffolk, England – Latitude Festival
08-07 Calgary, Alberta – Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium *
08-08 Bonner, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater *
08-09 Ogden, UT – Ogden Amphitheater *
08-10 Dillon, CO – Dillon Amphitheater *
08-13 North Adams, MA – MoCA Mass *
08-26 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage!
08-27 Ottawa, Ontario – National Center for the Arts !
08-29 Montreal, Quebec – M Telus !
09-01 Halifax, Nova Scotia – Rebecca Cohn Auditorium!
10-01 Columbia, MD – All Things Go Festival!
11-03 Pittsburgh, PA – Thunderbird $%
11-04 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop $%
11-05 Columbus, OH – The Basement $%
11-07 Saint Paul, MN – Turf Club $%^
11-08 Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall $%^
11-09 Detroit, MI – Loving Touch $%^
11-14 Boston, MA – The Sinclair $^
11-28 Houston, TX – White Oak $%^
11-29 Austin, TX – Parish $%^
11-30 Dallas, TX – Deep Ellum Art Co $%^
12-05 San Diego, CA – Music Box $%^
12-06 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater $%^
12-07 San Francisco, CA – Independent $%^
12-09 Seattle, WA – Neumos $%^
12-10 Vancouver, British Columbia – Fox Cabaret $%^
12-11 Portland, OR – Doug Fir $%^
12-13 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Hall $%^
12-14 Denver, CO – Bluebird $%^
12-16 Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall $%^
12-18 Atlanta, GA – West Terminal $%^
12-19 Nashville, TN – East Basement $%^
* with the National
! with Metric, Spoon and Interpol
$ with Spring Silver
% with They Hate Change
^ with the Pom Pom Squad