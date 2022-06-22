Bayern Munich announce the signing of Mané | german football

Striker Sadio Mané is officially a Bayern Munich player. The Bavarian club announced on Wednesday the signing of the Senegalese, who decided to leave Liverpool and had already indicated that he intended to move to the German team. The 30-year-old has signed a contract until 2025.
– We talked a lot and I felt a lot of interest in this great club from the beginning. So for me there was no doubt. The time is right for this challenge. I want to achieve many things with the club, at European level as well – said Mané to Bayern’s official website.
Mané poses with the Bayern shirt, with the city of Munich in the background — Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich
According to different media, Bayern will pay 32 million euros (about R$ 169 million) to Liverpool for the transfer. The total value of the negotiation can reach 40 million euros, with the variables. Mané was linked with Liverpool until the end of the next season, in the middle of next year.
– Sadio Mané is a world star, which highlights Bayern’s appeal and will increase the overall attractiveness of the Bundesliga. Fans go to the stadium to see these players – said Bayern president Herbert Hainer.
After an outstanding season, with runners-up in the Champions League and Premier League, as well as titles in the FA Cup and League Cup, Mané made it clear that he would like to leave Liverpool to live a new experience. The Senegalese striker had been with the English club since the 2016/17 season. He played 269 official games and scored 120 goals for the Reds.
The Bundesliga will be the third major European league that Mané will play in his career, starting professionally at Metz, in France. He also played for Austria’s RB Salzburg and England’s Southampton.
Senegalese will have a contract until 2025 with Bayern – Photo: Disclosure / Bayern Munich