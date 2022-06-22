Bitcoin: how much would I lose if I had invested at the beginning of the year?

Since its last recovery attempt, in March of this year, the Bitcoin faces a persistent short-term downtrend, initiating what many experts consider the “crypto winter”. As it is an extremely volatile asset when compared to traditional investments, the main cryptocurrency manages to deliver superior profit margins when in appreciation – however, the effect is proportionally opposite in the “red days”.

Considering this context, which can conceive expressive losses and gains in a short periodO TecMundo prepared a guide to simulate Bitcoin investment strategies in recent months and their respective performance in the face of recent drops. Check out:

How much would I lose if I had invested BRL 100 in Bitcoin?

As the answer depends directly on the moment of purchase, the guide will consider the price of Bitcoin at the close of the daily trading period — which occurs at 21:00 GMT, in Brazil — of the first day of january. In this ocasion, a single Bitcoin was equivalent to $47,722.65so R$100 is equivalent to 0.00037510 BTC or 37,510 satoshis.

If the investor in question has not made other purchases, his portfolio would be at a loss of 60.05%, leaving him only with BRL 39.95. The value would also be proportional in larger investments: anyone who bet R$1,000 on Bitcoin at the beginning of the year would now have R$395. in your cryptocurrency wallet.

Scary for most stakeholders, asset devaluation is part of trading movements, which have a direct correlation with certain traditional assets, such as the Nasdaq and S&P 500. However, it is still possible to make a profit even in turbulent times. of fall.

Is it possible to make money from falling Bitcoin?

Average Cost Strategy

turned to the investors who believe in the potential of Bitcoin and don’t care about short-term profitsthe Average Cost Strategy (“Dollar-Cost Averaging” or “DCA”its acronym in English) seeks to mitigate the volatility in the price of the asset with new purchases in installments periodically.

To adopt it, just select a time interval, either weekly or monthly, and make new purchases regularly on fixed days — like the first day of every month. As the values ​​of each contribution will vary, positively or negatively, the average cost of the investment will tend to be lower and can offer greater peace of mind for the long term.

To illustrate the example, TecMundo simulated the strategy as follows: since January, single purchases of R$ 25 would be made on Wednesdays — always at closing time. Following these parameters, BRL 611.78 was accumulated, equivalent to 0.00321206 BTC with an average price of USD 18,487.00. O investment performance in this format was -42.96% which, although at a loss, still offers much more security than the previous -60.05%.

Check the contributions, converted to the dollar according to the quotation on the respective day:

Average Cost Strategy Yields on Bitcoin during the last 6 months. (Source: Adriano Camacho, HoldBTC100)Source: Adriano Camacho, HoldBTC100

However, it is worth mentioning that the strategy is more profitable in assets with a general uptrend and will not protect investors against downturns in assets unprecedented in value — such as alternative cryptocurrencies and companies with little time on the market, such as Nubank. Believing in Bitcoin, for example, MicroStrategy accumulates 129,218 BTC with an average price of $30,700, the largest portfolio of a public company.

trade short

As in the traditional market, more adventurous investors can seek new profit margins through short sales operations — taking more risks, naturally. In this mode, prices are expected to fall so that the gains are even greater.

“The Big Short” recounts the real story of investors who traded short against the real estate market in 2008. (Source: Paramount Pictures / Reproduction)Source: Paramount Pictures

In short, the process takes place in two stages, through a brokerage firm: initially, the operator lends an asset at a certain price, using his personal balance as collateral. Later, it is sold to be repurchased at a lower price, and the difference in transaction values ​​is converted into a profit for the operator — who pays a “rental fee” to the intermediary company. If the price eventually exceeds that of the initial sale, the difference is covered by the “guaranteed balance”, known as “margin”.

It is important to emphasize that the method is more complex and may not be suitable for beginner investors.

Operate for the medium term

Alternatively, it is also possible to carry out operations in short to medium-term intervals, using technical and fundamental analysis approaches to determine the most opportune moments to buy and sell. As with the previous modality, this one also requires greater commitment and may not be suitable for more casual investors.