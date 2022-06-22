Bolsonaro criticizes the president-elect of Colombia and associates him with Lula

Brazilian representative spoke about part of the victory speech in which the Colombian defended the release of young prisoners

Alan Santos/PR – 06/14/2022

The president Jair Bolsonaro returned to criticize his counterpart Gustavo Petrothe first left-wing president elected in the Colombia, on Monday night, the 20th. The Brazilian representative continued without congratulating the winner more than 24 hours after the results of the second round. In a speech with supporters, Bolsonaro linked an excerpt from the economist’s victory speech with a speech by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (EN). The Brazilian leader made a reference to a speech that Petro defended the release of the young Colombians who are in prison. According to him, only “for having hope”. Although the president-elect did not specify who he was referring to, the Colombian press said it was a reference to protesters trapped in the wave of protests that hit the country last year. In the same conversation, Jair Bolsonaro once again referred to the episode and cited the recent moment when Squid said that he had interceded for the kidnappers of businessman Abilio Diniz. At an event in Alagoas, the PT said that those involved died on a hunger strike.

“You saw in today’s speech the new president of Colombia, release all the imprisoned boys. Lula will release the little boys who killed someone over a cell phone to have a beer. He even talks about when he touched on the matter of Abílio Diniz, the kidnapped boys. Imagine a kidnapped relative of ours, a guy asking for a ransom and to prove that you were going to pay the ransom, he would cut off a piece of his ear. Does anyone remember this? Lula wants this to come back,” said the Brazilian president. Earlier, Bolsonaro had already called Petro a former guerrilla of the revolutionary left movement. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Carlos França, has not yet commented on the election in the neighboring country. Vice President Hamilton Mourão wished Gustavo Petro luck.

*With information from reporter Daniel Lian