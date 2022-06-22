Bookmakers point Fluminense favorite against Cruzeiro at Maracan

photo: Marcelo Gonalves/Fluminense Maracan to receive duel between Fluminense x Cruzeiro for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil

The main bookmakers operating in Brazil indicate that Fluminense is the “favorite” in the national classic against Cruzeiro, in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil. , at Maracan, in Rio de Janeiro.

The first decisive duel between the clubs was in 2006, for the quarterfinals, while the last one took place in 2019, also for the same phase.

O supersports analyzed the quotes of three different companies in the sports betting segment and, in all of them, Fluminense appears with wide favoritism. The victory of Cruzeiro, treated by the platforms as very difficult, pays almost triple (three times) the tricolor victory.

See the examples below:

Sportsbet.io

At Sportsbet.io, the quote for the victory of Fluminense is 1.82 (for every BRL 1 bet, the investor has a return of BRL 1.82). Cruzeiro’s win pays R$4.55, while a draw pays R$3.37.

betane

At Betano, the bookmaker that sponsors Fluminense, the odds for Tricolor’s victory are even lower, while Cruzeiro’s is higher. The home team’s triumph pays R$ 1.75. In case of a positive result in favor of the visitors, the investor receives R$ 4.80. The tie has a yield of R$ 3.40.

bet 365

One of the most traditional bookmakers, Bet 365 has the ‘most adjusted’ odds for the match among all analyzed. The victory of Fluminense pays R$ 1.80, while the triumph of the celestial team pays R$ 4.50. The tie has a value of R$ 3.30.