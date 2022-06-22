Botafogo negotiates with Qatar club for James Rodríguez, but sees the deal as ‘difficult’ due to European competition

Colombian midfielder James Rodríguez is in the sights of Botafogo, who are negotiating with Qatar’s Al-Rayyan

The opening of the new transfer window has been eagerly awaited by the fans of Botafogo, mainly because of the names that are on the club’s radar. The newest target for General Severiano’s team is James Rodriguezwhich currently defends the Al-Rayyanfrom Qatar.

The interest of the Brazilian team in the midfielder was revealed by Colombian journalist Pipe Sierra and confirmed by ESPN.

According to the report, negotiation is treated as difficult by people connected to the conversations on account of the competition from European teams.

The journalist detailed that the negotiation takes place directly between Botafogo and Al-Rayyan, and the numbers of a proposal revolve around 5.3 million dollars (R$ 27 million). There is also information that the player has a priority to return to Europe.

At 30 years old, James Rodríguez has defended the Qatari club since September 2021, when he left Everton, from England. The Colombian has a contract with the Persian Gulf team until June 2024.