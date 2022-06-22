Botafogo talks with James Rodríguez, John Textor’s dream for the window

After failed negotiations with Edinson Cavani earlier this year, John Textor targets another world-caliber player for the Botafogo. The club has conversations with James Rodriguez, currently at Al-Rayyan, in Qatar, considered the businessman’s new “dream of consumption”.

The operation is considered very complicated, not least because the Colombian’s desire is to return to Europe. The conversations have been touched directly by John Textor, who sees in the midfielder the player to be the “star” of the project – something he’s been looking for since taking over the Glorious.

Al-Rayyan doesn’t promise to be a facilitator along the way either. James has a contract until mid-2024 with the club, which asked for US$5.5 million to negotiate it.

James’ desire to leave may happen, but Brazil, in the short term, is not the player’s priority, as Colombia’s “Win Sports TV” first reported, and the THROW! confirmed. Internally, the impression is still entirely positive for a possible happy ending.

The name was not even passed internally by the market department at Botafogo – which did not consider the player for the high values ​​involved -, but came directly from John Textor, who sees James as the great objective.

Anyway, the entrepreneur dreams. The American started conversations around last month and sees James Rodriguez as the missing “piece of the puzzle” for the first year of the project.

Last season, James scored five goals and provided seven assists in 14 games played in the Qatari League.