Brad Pitt retired? The actor claims to be in the final stages of his film career

Actor Brad Pitt has commented on his career, stating that he believes his days in film are numbered and in their final stages.

Such statements were made in an interview with QG magazine. Brad Pitt, 58, is set to star in Sony’s action-comedy “Bullet Train,” directed by David Leitch. The actor won an Oscar in 2020 for his work on Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood”.

As he considers himself close to the end of his career, the actor says he calculates well the works he participates in. “I consider myself on my last leg,” Pitt said. “This last semester or quarter. What will this section be? And how do I want to design it?”

In addition to “Bullet Train”, which is scheduled to be released in August, Pitt will also star in “Babylon”, a film by Damien Chazelle, the same director of “La La Land”, which will also have Margot Robbie, who was a co-star in Pitt in “Once Upon A Time In…Hollywood”. The Paramount film, which should be aiming to compete in the upcoming awards season, is slated for later this year and will focus on figures adapting to the transition from silent to talkies.

Quentin Tarantino himself reacted to Brad Pitt’s retirement comments, speaking to GQ about the actor’s career. He said that when it happens, the industry will lose “one of the last remaining big-screen movie stars.”

Tarantino explained the comment. “It’s just a different kind of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what this is because it’s like describing the brightness of a star. I noticed this when we were making ‘Inglourious Basterds’. When Brad was on the scene, I didn’t feel like he was looking through the camera’s viewfinder. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence on the four walls of the painting created this impression.”

The actor did not give a date or a number of projects he intends to participate in before he retires, but each new work by Brad Pitt now seems to lead more and more to the end of a brilliant career.

“Bullet Train” arrives in Brazilian cinemas on August 5th.

