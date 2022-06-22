Brad Pitt Says He’s In The “Last Stage” Of His Career

It’s not worth waiting for Brad Pitt to embark on a belated relaunch of his career and piece together movie after movie after winning the 2020 Oscar for “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.”

In fact, the 58-year-old actor says he is at the end of his career, despite being the star of “Bullet Train”, a blockbuster production by a major Hollywood studio.

“I consider myself in my last stage, this last semester or quarter. What will this part be? And how do I want to project that?”, he tells CQ magazine in a great interview, anticipating the premiere of the new film on August.

Who regrets that prospect is Quentin Tarantino, who told the magazine that Hollywood will lose “one of the last stars of the big screen”.

“It’s simply a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that’s because it’s like describing the shine of the stars. I realized this when we were ‘bastardless’. When Brad was in Cena, it didn’t look like I was looking at the chamber’s display. I felt like a movie. Only his presence in the frame created this impression, “he noticed.

Prior to “Bullet Train”, Brad Pitt made a praised special participation alongside Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum in “The Lost City.” Near the end of the year (and January 2023 in Portugal), he will return alongside Margot Robbie in “Babylon”, Damien Chazelle’s first movie since “The First Man on the Moon.”

The other project announced, still at an early stage, will be alongside George Clooney. In parallel, he maintains the activity as a producer through his company Plan B, one of the essentials in the Hollywood awards season.