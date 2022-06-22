Brad Pitt will enter the final stage of his acting career

Brad Pitt looks ready to end his acting career. At 58 years old, Pitt is one of the most acclaimed stars of Hollywoodhaving a huge acting resume and a collection of awards.

In an interview for the GQ MagazinePitt shared his plans for the future and among them is entering the final stages of his film career in the coming months.

“I consider myself in my last stage, this last semester or quarter. What will this section be? And how do I want to design it?”

Brad Pitt has won two Oscarsa Emmytwo Golden Globestwo Screen Actors Guildtwo BAFTAs, an award at the Venice Festivaltwo National Board of Review it’s three Critic’s Choice.

He excelled in films like 12 years of slavery, 12 Monkeys, The Murder of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, The Big Short and Inglourious Basterds.

Tarantino comments on Pitt’s retirement

Brad Pitt was directed by Quentin Tarantino in the movie Once Upon a Time in…Hollywoodthe director told GQ that the industry will lose “one of the last remaining movie stars,” and added:

“It’s just a different breed of man. And frankly, I don’t think you can describe exactly what that is because it’s like describing the brightness of the stars. I realized that when we were making ‘Inglourious Basterds’. When Brad was in the scene, it didn’t look like he was looking through the camera’s viewfinder. I felt like I was watching a movie. Just his presence on the four walls of the painting created that impression.”

recent works

Brad Pitt is currently in the movie Bullet train (bullet train), which has a direction of David Leitch and arrives in cinemas in Brazil August 4 of 2022.

Pitt acts alongside Sandra Bullock, Bad Bunny, Joey King, Aaron Johnson, Logan Lerman and Brian Tyree Henry.

The film puts five assassins on a train and they have a common mission.

It will hit theaters in December this year. Babylonwhich has direction of Damien Chazelle.

In addition to Pitt, the cast includes Tobey Maguire, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone and Katherine Waterston.

The film is set in Hollywood during the transition from silent to talkies, focusing on a mix of historical and fictional characters.

