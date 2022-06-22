Brazil Athletics Trophy will be played again at Nilton Santos, from Botafogo; competition runs until saturday

O Nilton Santos Stadium receives from this Wednesday (22/06), the XLI Caixa Interclubes Lotteries Brazil Trophy Athletics. The national competition began its activities on Wednesday morning with the Athletic March tests and will end on Saturday (06/25) with the 4×400 relay races. Six years after the Olympic Games 2016, which recorded historic moments in the sport, the house of Botafogo it also returns to being the home of athletics.

The Brazil Trophy is an important traditional championship that will bring together 770 athletes from 131 clubs, representing 22 states and the Federal District. During the tournament, the last opportunities to obtain the required indexes for the Oregon Athletics World Championships, which will take place in the city of Eugene, in the United States, between July 15th and 24th will be available.

The competition is broadcast live on the Olympic Channel, on the NSports streaming platform. Access to the public is free and fans can access the Stadium through the South Sector.

More information at: cbat.org.br

Schedule – Brazil Athletics Trophy (22/6):

7am – 20km Race March (F)

7:10 am – 20km Race March (M)

9:15 am – Decathlon – 100m (M)

9:45 am – Decathlon – Long jump (M)

10:35 am – 400m semifinal (F)

10:55 am – Decathlon – Shot put (M)

11am – 400m semifinal (M)

11:30 am – 100m semifinal (F)

12pm – 100m semifinal (M)

4pm – Decathlon – High jump (M)

16:10 – Hammer Throw – Qualification (F)

16:30 – Final 5,000m (F)

17:15 – Final 5,000m (M)

17:25 – Hammer Throw – Qualification B (F)

17:40 – Decathlon – 400m (M)

18:00 – Final 100m (F)

18:20 – Final 100m (M)