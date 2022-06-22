Brazil drops four positions in ranking of fight against corruption in America

× Photo: reproduction

Brazil fell again in a ranking of the fight against corruption in Latin America, organized by the organization Council of the Americas. In a list of the 15 largest economies in the region, the country occupies the 10th place – in 2021, it was the sixth position and, in 2019, the second place.

The report points out that Brazil has been declining in anti-corruption actions since 2019. As much as legal and civil society capacities are above average in the region, the country has left something to be desired in the quality of its legislature and campaign finance legislation.

The secret budget weighed on the note’s decline. “Brazil saw its sharpest decline in the legislative issue and the legal process, amid press reports of budget allocations to Bolsonaro allies, whose transfer would not be fully transparent”says the report.

Even with the secret budget case, the country maintained the quality of its press and non-governmental organizations, according to the Council of the Americas. The list is led by Uruguay, for the second year in a row.

Earlier, the Federal Police arrested the former Minister of Education of Jair Bolsonaro, Milton Ribeiro., for influence peddling during his tenure at the head of the portfolio. Milton allowed two evangelical pastors to handle the transfer of funds from the ministry, by charging bribes.

More news