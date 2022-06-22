Brazil vs Poland LIVE (0-1) | 06/22/2022

Brazil gets a blocking point and now opens up a good advantage: 13-8.

Brazil takes the point, but the Poles ask for a challenge.

The second set starts better for Brazil, which opens 4×2 over Poland, in a comeback.

Poland 25×16 over Brazil. Run over and 1×0 in the sets.

Leal attacks horribly badly and sends the ball into the crowd. Set point for Poland.

Poland 22 x Brazil 16. There are three left for the Europeans to close the set, but Brazil is looking for a rematch.

1st set: Brazil 12-17 Poland.

Two points in a row for Brazil. Blocking works, but the score is still far away. 13-8 for Poland.

Poland asks for a challenge at a possible point in Brazil. For now 9-4. Judge doesn’t accept the challenge, for touching the defense, because he doesn’t have it.

Every day a different 7×1… Poland opens up six ahead of Brazil.

Poland service error after timeout. Brazil seeks reaction: 5-1.

Brazilian team simply did not enter the field. Renan asks for time with Poland ahead 5-0.

Poland manages to score the first point of the game. Brazil 0x1 Poland.

The match for Brazil vs Poland begins.

Players being introduced right now. Brazil starts with Bruninho, Alan Souza, Yoandy Leal and Rodriguinho, Lucão and Flávio and Maique Reis.

It’s not long before the ball goes up to Brazil x Poland for the Men’s Volleyball Nations League. Don’t get out of there!

Brazil and Poland have already faced each other 63 times in the main competitions at world level. On Wednesday, the South Americans will seek their 43rd victory, while the Europeans will seek their 22nd victory. They have met twice in each of the previous three editions of the VNL, with Poland winning both meetings in 2019 and Brazil dominating in 2018 and 2021.

In the first week of action, Poland defeated Argentina, Bulgaria and France and lost to Italy in Ottawa to take fourth place with a winning record and nine points.

“They are four very strong opponents. Poland is a very competitive team, regardless of the formation on the court. She is one of the contenders for the title of any competition. It will be a very balanced match, decided in the details. Serbia has been renewing itself, but it has veterans we know well. They are athletes who play in the main competitions in the world, competitive and experienced. Iran, on the other hand, is undergoing a reformulation, but does not lose the characteristics of playing with speed, defending well, and having a serve that always brings difficulty. Bulgaria is another very tough opponent, who attack a lot in the serve and in the block. Play at home and the crowd will be in your favor in a gym that is sure to be full. We have to think one game at a time. Every victory counts for a lot”

1st week – Brasilia

08/06 – 21h – Brazil 3 x 0 Australia – 25/14, 25/18 and 25/21.

09/06 – 21h – Brazil 3 x 1 Slovenia – 25/21, 21/25, 25/20 and 25/16

11/06 – 15h – Brazil 1 x 3 United States – 21/25, 27/25, 25/20 and 25/20.

06/12 – 10h – Brazil 0 x 3 China – 23/25, 29/31 and 23/25

The match between Brazil and Poland will start at 11 am (Brasilia time), being played in Sofia, Bulgaria. The match between Brazil vs Poland will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VALUE Brazil.

For the second stage of the League of Nations, coach Renan selected the lifters Bruninho and Fernando Cachopa; the opposites Alan and Darlan; the centrals Isac, Lucão, Flávio and Leandro Aracaju; the pointers Lucarelli, Rodriguinho, Leal and Adriano; and the liberos Thales and Maique.

The Brazilians close the first phase in Osaka, Japan, starting on July 6, against Germany, Canada, France and the hosts (Japan, current leader in the general classification).