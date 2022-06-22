Brazil vs Poland LIVE (0-1) | 06/22/2022

11:40 am 5 minutes ago

BRAZIL IN THEM!

Brazil gets a blocking point and now opens up a good advantage: 13-8.

11:3411 minutes ago

Rally disputed!

Brazil takes the point, but the Poles ask for a challenge.

11:2916 minutes ago

BRAZIL WAKE UP!

The second set starts better for Brazil, which opens 4×2 over Poland, in a comeback.

11:22 23 minutes ago

END OF FIRST SET!

Poland 25×16 over Brazil. Run over and 1×0 in the sets.

11:22 23 minutes ago

SENT THE TWIST!

Leal attacks horribly badly and sends the ball into the crowd. Set point for Poland.

11:21 24 minutes ago

Can it still?

Poland 22 x Brazil 16. There are three left for the Europeans to close the set, but Brazil is looking for a rematch.

11:16 29 minutes ago

Poland takes the lead:

1st set: Brazil 12-17 Poland.

11:11 34 minutes ago

BRAZIL WAKE UP?

Two points in a row for Brazil. Blocking works, but the score is still far away. 13-8 for Poland.

11:08 37 minutes ago

1st set:

11:07 38 minutes ago

CHALLENGE!

Poland asks for a challenge at a possible point in Brazil. For now 9-4. Judge doesn’t accept the challenge, for touching the defense, because he doesn’t have it.

11:04 41 minutes ago

7-1

Every day a different 7×1… Poland opens up six ahead of Brazil.

11:03 42 minutes ago

FIRST POINT IN BRAZIL!

Poland service error after timeout. Brazil seeks reaction: 5-1.

11:02 43 minutes ago

AWESOME BEGINNING…

Brazilian team simply did not enter the field. Renan asks for time with Poland ahead 5-0.

11:00 an hour ago

FIRST POINT!

Poland manages to score the first point of the game. Brazil 0x1 Poland.

11:00 an hour ago

UP THE BALL!

The match for Brazil vs Poland begins.

10:59 an hour ago

ON THE COURT!

Players being introduced right now. Brazil starts with Bruninho, Alan Souza, Yoandy Leal and Rodriguinho, Lucão and Flávio and Maique Reis.

10:55 an hour ago

5 MINUTES!

It’s not long before the ball goes up to Brazil x Poland for the Men’s Volleyball Nations League. Don’t get out of there!

10:45 an hour ago

HISTORIC:

Brazil and Poland have already faced each other 63 times in the main competitions at world level. On Wednesday, the South Americans will seek their 43rd victory, while the Europeans will seek their 22nd victory. They have met twice in each of the previous three editions of the VNL, with Poland winning both meetings in 2019 and Brazil dominating in 2018 and 2021.

10:37 an hour ago

POLAND IN THE FIRST STAGE:

In the first week of action, Poland defeated Argentina, Bulgaria and France and lost to Italy in Ottawa to take fourth place with a winning record and nine points.

10:27 an hour ago

LAST BRAZIL X POLAND:

10:21 an hour ago

SPEAK, RENAN – TECHNICIAN OF BRAZIL:

“They are four very strong opponents. Poland is a very competitive team, regardless of the formation on the court. She is one of the contenders for the title of any competition. It will be a very balanced match, decided in the details. Serbia has been renewing itself, but it has veterans we know well. They are athletes who play in the main competitions in the world, competitive and experienced. Iran, on the other hand, is undergoing a reformulation, but does not lose the characteristics of playing with speed, defending well, and having a serve that always brings difficulty. Bulgaria is another very tough opponent, who attack a lot in the serve and in the block. Play at home and the crowd will be in your favor in a gym that is sure to be full. We have to think one game at a time. Every victory counts for a lot”

10:16 an hour ago

BRAZIL CAMPAIGN IN THE LEAGUE OF NATIONS

1st week – Brasilia
08/06 – 21h – Brazil 3 x 0 Australia – 25/14, 25/18 and 25/21.
09/06 – 21h – Brazil 3 x 1 Slovenia – 25/21, 21/25, 25/20 and 25/16
11/06 – 15h – Brazil 1 x 3 United States – 21/25, 27/25, 25/20 and 25/20.
06/12 – 10h – Brazil 0 x 3 China – 23/25, 29/31 and 23/25

10:11 2 hours ago

Where and how to watch the match Brazil vs Poland on TV in real time?

10:06 2 hours ago

When is the match between Brazil vs Poland and how to watch it LIVE and in real time?

The match between Brazil and Poland will start at 11 am (Brasilia time), being played in Sofia, Bulgaria. The match between Brazil vs Poland will be broadcast on SporTV 2, on pay-per-view. You can find everything here at VALUE Brazil.

10:01 2 hours ago

CALLED UP BRAZIL:

For the second stage of the League of Nations, coach Renan selected the lifters Bruninho and Fernando Cachopa; the opposites Alan and Darlan; the centrals Isac, Lucão, Flávio and Leandro Aracaju; the pointers Lucarelli, Rodriguinho, Leal and Adriano; and the liberos Thales and Maique.

09:562 hours ago

SPEAK, BRUNIN:

09:51 2 hours ago

CURRENT CHAMPION X VICE:

09:462 hours ago

LEAGUE OF NATIONS – SECOND WEEK

09:41 2 hours ago

THIRD STAGE:

The Brazilians close the first phase in Osaka, Japan, starting on July 6, against Germany, Canada, France and the hosts (Japan, current leader in the general classification).

09:362 hours ago

SECOND STAGE:

09:31 2 hours ago

TIME AND PLACE

The match between Brazil vs Poland is valid for the Men’s Volleyball Nations League. The match marks the meeting of two teams at similar times in the table. The Brazilian team is looking for a third victory in five matches to approach the top of the group, as it is only eighth in the Nations League, behind Japan, France, USA, Poland, Italy, Netherlands and Germany. On the other hand, Poland wants to come in second and overtake France. The Polish team accumulated three wins in the four matches they played and added 9 points. Unlike the women’s modality, the men’s Brazilian team does not enter as a favorite, even for playing away from home and also for not having started so well in the championship. The ball goes up at 11 am (GMT) in Sofia, Bulgaria

09:262 hours ago

Welcome and welcome to the Brazil vs Poland game

Source link

