Brazilian giant makes official proposal for midfielder James Rodriguez

After less than a year, James Rodriguez is already preparing to leave Al-Rayyan. According to Pipe Sierra, for a few weeks now, the player will not remain at the Qatari club, which he transferred in September 2021.

At the time, the transfer to the country surprised many fans of the Colombian, since the midfielder, despite not being as high as before, still had a market in European football, having been, for example, a strong target for Milan.

Botafogo negotiates the hiring of James, says journalist

Thus, after just 15 matches, James may be leaving the club and, according to the same Pipe Sierra, heading to Brazil and more precisely to Botafogo, in a negotiation that has all the support of John Textor.

The journalist publishes that the carioca club is negotiating the contracting of the midfielder directly with Al-Rayyan, having offered around 27 million for the player, who does not have a short contract. What weighs against the Stove is James’ desire to return to Europe.

James Rodriguez is 30 years old and, in his career, in addition to Al-Rayyan, he has spent time at Everton, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Monaco, Porto, Banfield and Envigado.