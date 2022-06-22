British guest takes down Badosa and goes to challenge Bia

Jodie Burrage will be the opponent of Bia Haddad Maia in the round of 16 at Eastbourne Photo: LTA

Eastbourne (England) – Invited to dispute the WTA 500 in Eastbourne, the British Jodie Burrage achieved a very expressive victory this Tuesday and eliminated the Spanish Paula Badosa, the main seed of the tournament and number 4 in the world, to reach the round of 16. Burrage, 23 years old and 169th in the ranking, scored the partials of 6/4 and 6/3 in 1h13 of departure.

Burrage had just two WTA main draw wins, the first won in Nottingham two weeks ago and the second in the opening round in Eastbourne, against Croatian Petra Martic. In the ITF tournaments, she has a recent final at Ilkley and a semi at Surbiton.

The British will be the next opponent of Beatriz Haddad Maia. The number 1 in Brazil and 29 in the world carries an unbeaten run of 11 games on grass, with titles in the WTA 250 of Nottingham and Birmingham. The match will be around 10 am (Brasília time) this Wednesday.

And the Bia quadrant had another surprise, with the elimination of Kazakh Elena Rybakina, number 21 in the world and seed 9 of the tournament, surpassed by the Ukrainian Lesia Tsurenko with partials of 1/6, 7/5 and 6/3. Tsurenko, 33 years old and currently ranked 114th, will face Polish Magda Linette, 66th, in the round of 16, in search of a spot in the quarterfinals.

Pliskova, Krejcikova and Sakkari were also

Boulter battles back 👊@katiecboulter outlasts the No.4 seed Pliskova, 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 and moves into the Round of 16!#RothesayInternational pic.twitter.com/KcfVY53ruN — wta (@WTA) June 21, 2022

Three other seeds were eliminated on Tuesday, the Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Karolina Pliskova, in addition to the Greek Maria Sakkari. number 15 in the world, Krejcikova played in the third set of the match against Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, which consolidated the turnaround with partials of 4/6, 6/3 and 6/4. Pliskova, ranked seventh and two-time champion of the tournament, was surpassed by British Katie Boulter by 1/6, 6/4 and 6/4. Sakkari fell to Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina by 3/6, 7/5 and 6/4.

Boulter will face another Czech, left-handed Petra Kvitova, who beat Croatia’s Donna Vekic 6/1 and 7/6 (7-1). Kalinina clashes with Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, while Kostyuk awaits the winner between British Harriet Dart and Swiss Jil Teichmann.

Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, current champion of the tournament, beat Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic by double 6/4. His next rival will be American Madison Keys, winner in 2014, who beat compatriot Lauren Davis 6/4 and 6/3.

Also this Tuesday, Italian Camila Giorgi scored 7/5 and 6/4 against Canadian Rebecca Marino and secured the confrontation with Spain’s Garbiñe Muguruza.