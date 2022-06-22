Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s girlfriend, reassures followers after the ace’s plane crashes: “It was a scare”

Influencer Bruna Biancardi, Neymar’s girlfriend, spoke for the first time on social media after the crash that forced the player’s plane to make an emergency landing

Bianca BiancardiNeymar’s girlfriend, appeared on social media late this Tuesday afternoon (21) to reassure friends and followers, after the news that the Brazilian and PSG forward’s plane had made an emergency landing in Boa Vista, capital of Roraima.

Through a Stories on your Instagram account, the influencer left a motivational message and tried to ward off any rumors: “Passing by to reassure you… It was a scare, but we are all fine, thank God”, she explained in the message written on the social network.

Earlier, the player also used his social networks to reassure fans and thank them for the messages of support received.. “Passing by to thank you for the messages, but it’s okay, we’re going home, it was just a scare, it’s general right here. Kisses, we’re together”, he informed in a video, inside an aircraft. It is worth mentioning that it was not informed if the plane the player was on was the same one that had a problem at dawn.

Scare the fans

Neymar, forward for PSG and the Brazilian national team, gave fans a scare after the plane he was on with Rafaella Santos and Bruna Bircardi had to make an unscheduled landing in Boa Vista, capital of Roraima. The landing took place in the early hours of Tuesday (21), and would have been motivated by a problem with the aircraft’s windshield. In a statement, the press office stated that the pilot decided to make a stopover in the city to avoid issues with pressurization.

“Due to a small problem with the windshield of the NR Sports plane, where athlete Neymar Jr., his sister Rafaella Santos and Bruna Biancardi were, the pilot decided, as a precaution, to make an early landing in Boa Vista, in Roraima. , until the problem can be resolved. We communicate to everyone that passengers are well, waiting to resume their trip”, says the note released this morning.