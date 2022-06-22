Bruno Méndez has his termination with Inter published in the IDB and travels to São Paulo this Wednesday | International

Bruno Méndez no longer plays for Inter. The termination of the Uruguayan’s contract with the gaucho club was made official in the CBF’s Daily News Bulletin (BID) this Tuesday. The player travels to São Paulo this Wednesday to reintroduce himself to Corinthians after wearing the colorada shirt for almost a year and being the character of a slow negotiation.

With a future away from Beira-Rio, the defender didn’t even train with the ball in the re-presentation of the squad after the defeat to Botafogo. The Uruguayan performed some physical exercises and observed part of the activity guided by Mano before returning to the locker room alone.

The charrua contract was valid until June 30. Strictly speaking, he could play a last game for Inter against Colo-Colo, for Sudamericana, next Tuesday the 28th. However, the option was for immediate termination after a disagreement between the clubs.

Corinthians is already working to enroll the defender in Libertadores. The Paulistas host Boca Juniors on the 28th at the Neo Química Arena and then decide on the spot on the 5th at the Bombonera

Talks between the clubs dragged on for a few months. After attempts, the outcome was not positive for the gauchos, who announced the withdrawal of the business last Sunday.

– Inter advanced within its financial possibilities in this management making the highest financial proposal for an athlete. Unfortunately, Corinthians thinks the value is insufficient and we are ending the negotiations. Bruno against his will and against our return to Corinthians as no agreement was reached regarding values ​​- explained Alessandro Barcellos, president of Inter.

Announced on July 1 last year, 22-year-old Bruno Méndez defended Colorado in 48 games and scored two goals. He was the starter of coach Diego Aguirre, oscillated with Medina and regained space with the arrival of Mano Menezes.

By contract, Colorado would have to pay 6 million dollars (about R$ 30.8 million at the current price) for 50% of the Uruguayan’s rights. Corinthians agreed to reduce the amount by half, as long as only 25% of the athlete’s rights were negotiated – a condition that did not please the alvirrubro.

Bruno Méndez’s relationship with Timão runs until December 2023. The São Paulo club has a 70% share, while the remaining 30% belong to Montevideo Wanderers, the club that revealed the player.

