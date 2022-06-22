Bruno Méndez’s Termination Appears at the IDB; Corinthians rush to sign him up for Libertadores

Defender Bruno Méndez, from Corinthians, had his name published by the CBF’s Bulletin Informativo (BID), and, therefore, he will no longer play for Internacional. His loan contract with the Colorado club would end on June 30 and the anticipation was carried out this Tuesday.

With that, he returns to the Parque São Jorge club this week and, with the documentation in hand, he needs to appear again at the IDB by Friday, now with the contract again with Timão. Hopefully this will happen without any major problems.

That done, Corinthians has until Saturday to register him in the round of 16 of Libertadores, when he will face Boca Juniors this Tuesday, at Neo Química Arena, and, later, on the return, on July 5, at Bombonera. .

Unlike other players on loan, Bruno Méndez was traded with Internacional before the new CBF resolution, opening a national window on July 18, so he cannot be charged for that. As of the next windows, loans should end along with the reopening dates for registration.

Last Sunday, Internacional’s president, Alessandro Barcellos, confirmed that it ended negotiations with Corinthians to buy part of the rights from defender Bruno Méndez. Negotiations had dragged on for months.

According to Gazeta Esportiva, Inter’s last proposal was a little less than 2.5 million dollars (about R$ 13 million, at the current price), in installments, for 30% of the player’s rights.

Corinthians wanted to receive 3 million dollars, would even accept to close for less (2.5 million dollars), but did not agree on the form of payment.

Méndez will compete with Gil, Robson, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo (who also plays as a full-back) and João Victor, in addition to the youth team. João Victor, by the way, has received polls from other clubs outside Brazil.

Formed by the base of Montevideo Wanderers, Méndez arrived at Corinthians in 2019, a club that holds 70% of the player’s rights. His relationship with Timão runs until 2023.

For Timão, there were 42 matches played and one goal scored. He also has a call-up for the Uruguayan national team and divides opinions among Alvinegro fans.

