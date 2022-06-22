Bruno Méndez’s Termination Appears at the IDB; defender returns to Corinthians

Defender Bruno Méndez’s contract with Internacional was terminated today (21) and published in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin). With this, the Uruguayan is free to return to Corinthians and be registered for the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores before the 25th of this month – the maximum period allowed by Conmebol for substitutions in the list of athletes.

Méndez was loaned by Corinthians to Colorado last season, he stood out in Beira-Rio, but could not continue in Porto Alegre at the end of his contract, which would end on June 30th. Inter had plans to buy the athlete, but did not reach an agreement with the board of the Parque São Jorge club.

By contract, the gauchos had to pay US$ 6 million for 50% of the athlete’s rights. Corinthians agreed to make the request more flexible, negotiated for weeks with Internacional, but the outcome was not positive for the Colorados. The defender has 70% of his rights linked to Timão and the other 30% belong to Montevideo Wanderers, from Uruguay.

The player is expected this week at CT Joaquim Grava to be integrated into the squad of coach Vítor Pereira. The defender will compete for position with Gil, Robson Bambu, Raul Gustavo, João Victor and Robert Renan and will be registered by Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores.