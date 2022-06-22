Bullet Train: Meet Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and Joey King’s New Action Movie

With big names in world cinema, Bullet Train (in the original) promises great emotions to action movie fans.

One of the most anticipated movies of 2022, Bullet Train is on track to make its debut. Scheduled for release on August 4 this year, the production has been gaining more and more prying eyes, promising a mix of action and comedy that will surprise viewers.

For those who like big casts, it is worth mentioning that names like Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock (Miss Congeniality), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Tenet), Masi Oka (Heroes) ), Michael Shannon (Man of Steel), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) and Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson) make up the plot, further raising anticipation for what appears to be a remarkable blockbuster.

Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling face off in a Netflix movie from the Avengers directors; meet Hidden Agent

WHAT IS THE BULLET TRAIN STORY?





In the plot, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is a peculiar assassin who boards a train with only one duty: to protect a suitcase. During the journey, he comes across some colleagues who realize that their missions are connected in a not very friendly way. With chaos reigning during the trip, the character will have to work around problems while trying to figure out a way to get off the fastest train in the world.

Directed by David Leitch (John Wick – Back to the Game), the feature is based on the 2010 book by award-winning Japanese writer, Kotaro Isaka. It is worth mentioning that the adaptation still marks the third time that a work by the author will end up on the big screen, as the thrillers Grasshopper (2015) and Golden Slumber (2018) are based on the books Three Assassins and Remote Control, respectively.

RECORDINGS HAVE ENDED

For those who are looking forward to the production, know that the recordings have already ended and the feature is in the post-production phase. Last year, while filming was taking place, Joey King even posted a photo with Brian Tyree Henry, backstage, on his Instagram. Check it out below:

“Please show your tickets to the killer, I mean conductor.”

The Wrath of God: Meet the new Netflix thriller full of mystery and twists