Cabral remembers Ceni at Cruzeiro and reveals coach’s apology

"He had a conversation that was, 'I'm not going to use more experienced players, I'm going to use other players', everyone knew that. As everyone says, at that moment, the gesture was not the right one. We ended up being harmed. nothing to say." "Later, when I was in Gois, we faced So Paulo. He greeted me, I thought it was strange, he apologized for anything, but I had nothing against him, I wasn't mad or anything. But sometimes, when people listen on social media, radio, news, they keep thinking. But I had respect for the coach, even if he didn't put me on. What am I going to say? We already know everything that happened."

Midfielder Ariel Cabral spoke for the first time about Rogrio Ceni's passage through Cruzeiro in 2019, the year of the relegation of the Serie B club with a cast full of stars and a millionaire salary sheet. The coach was in charge for only eight games and had relationship problems with the more experienced athletes.

In the view of the Argentine midfielder, currently without a club, Ceni was wrong to arrive at Toca da Raposa II with the conviction of renewing the team with boys and leaving the more experienced players aside.

“It was a very drastic change. We were used to one thing, and with the new coach it was totally different. I have nothing to say about him, I always respect everyone. I didn’t agree on some things, but I respected training and him (Ceni)”, Cabral told Superesportes during an interview with Por onde anda?.

“He had a conversation that was, ‘I’m not going to use more experienced players, I’m going to use other players’, everyone knew that. As everyone says, at that moment, the gesture was not the right one. We ended up being harmed. nothing to say”, added the Argentine midfielder.

With no atmosphere and unable to make Cruzeiro react in the Brazilian Championship, Rogrio Ceni stayed only two months at Cruzeiro. On average, the strain with the group was wide open. Players like Ded, Edilson and Thiago Neves have publicly exposed their relationship problems with their coach.

apology

Despite never having clashed with Rogrio Ceni at Cruzeiro, Ariel Cabral revealed that the coach apologized to him in January 2021, when they met again on the field. It was in Flamengo’s 3-0 victory over Gois, in Serrinha, in Goinia, in the final stretch of the 2020 Brazilian, won by the red-black.

“Later, when I was in Gois, we faced So Paulo (actually, Flamengo). He greeted me, I thought it was strange, he apologized for anything, but I had nothing against him, I wasn’t mad or anything. But Sometimes, when people listen on social media, radio, news, they wonder. But I had respect for the coach, even if he didn’t put me on. What am I going to say? We already know everything that happened”, concluded Ariel Cabral.