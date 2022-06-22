Carla Esparza ‘ignores’ Zhang, says Marina Rodriguez should be next title challenger

Current owner of the women’s strawweight belt UFC, Carla Esparza won the title in May, defeating the then champion Rose Namajunas in a split decision by the judges, in a duel that took place on the UFC 274 card. Still not having an exact definition of who her next opponent will be, the fighter made a brief analysis of current division scenario.

In a very clear way, Carla Esparza made it clear that she sees the Brazilian Marina Rodriguez as deserving of the position of next challenger to the strawweight belt, leaving aside the Chinese Weili Zhang, former division champion, who is coming off an important victory over Polish Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Weili, by the way, was mentioned by Dana White, president of the UFC, as Esparza’s next opponent for the title, but the champion disagrees with the “big boss”.

“I don’t think (Weili Zhang) is (deserving to fight for the belt). I think Marina (Rodriguez) won five in a row and won the top level competition. She’s been active and, for me, she’s proven herself. Deserves a title shot. But for some reason I’m sure there’s a lot to it and Weili is taking the chance. For me, I fight whoever is in front of me, but it doesn’t necessarily mean I think it’s fair or the right decision as far as the athlete is concerned.”

Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez, it is worth remembering, have an ancient history. The fighters have already faced each other for Ultimate, in July 2020, and in a well-balanced fight, the American overcame the Brazilian in the judges’ split decision. Even with the triumph in the first meeting, Esparza praised Marina and considers that the fighter has evolved since the first confrontation between them.

“Every time I watch Marina, I notice that she gets better and better and beats the best girls. She even managed to knock someone out twice (as she did) in a fight with Amanda Ribas. She is impressive. I definitely think she should win the title fight,” she concluded.

Currently 34 years old, Carla Esparza has a record of 19 wins and six losses in professional MMA. The American has been rocked by a streak of six consecutive UFC triumphs, five of them in the judges’ decision. A year older, Marina Rodriguez has 16 positive results, two draws and one defeat in her record. The Brazilian comes from four straight wins, over Amanda Ribas, Michelle Waterson, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan, respectively.

