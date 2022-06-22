CBF releases audio of VAR of penalty scored in Inter x Botafogo: “If the ball passes, it would be a goal” | Brazilian series a

The CBF released, this Wednesday afternoon (22), the VAR audios of the controversial performance of referee Savio Pereira Sampaio in Botafogo’s 3-2 victory over Internacional, last Sunday, in Beira-Rio, for the Brasileirão.

In the first dangerous move of the game, after 2 minutes, the video assistant Rafael Traci guided Savio Pereira Sampaio to see in the cabin a possible penalty committed by the alvinegro defender Philipe Sampaio. Initially, the field judge had not awarded the penalty.

– Hits the chest and hits the open arm. There’s no one behind. Savio, it’s Traci. I recommend the review for a possible penalty – says Rafael Traci in the audio, who, due to the controversy on Sunday, was taken from the scale of the classic between São Paulo and Palmeirasscheduled for the next day.

Next, Savio goes to the monitor at the edge of the field and asks for other angles of the image. Watching the cameras and the game play in slow motion and normal speed, he asks questions that go unanswered and then makes his decision.

– Does she have drastic change of direction or was she going to pass? If she continues, after beating her chest, does she go to the finish line? If she passes, it would be a goal, correct? I’ll come back, score a penalty kick and send off for preventing a clear goal opportunity – concludes Savio.

At Central do Apito, PC Oliveira disagreed with the penalty and sending off Phillipe Sampaio:

– He has one arm in an expected position, the ball hits his belly, hits his arm, but he didn’t have any additional movement. When the ball hits the body, the player has the arm very open and then hits the arm, it can be scored. But for me it’s already in a normal position, it hits the body and goes to the arm, for me it wasn’t a penalty – said PC Oliveira.

The other video referee’s intervention took place for a possible penalty for Inter. The move was invalidated, however, for impediment in the previous move.

– Sávio, there is a possible penalty in the area, where they complain. However, at the beginning of the move, he is offside – he triggers Traci.

– Did you consider it criminal or not? – asks Savio.

“Yes, penal,” replied Trassi.

After evaluating the VAR, Sávio concludes:

The match, valid for the 13th round of the Brasileirão, ended with a 3-2 victory for Botafogo, in Beira-Rio.

